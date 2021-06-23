FXCM May Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

LONDON, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of May in their Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.



FXCM offers fractional single share CFD trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany and Hong Kong, whilst FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 14 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM’s stock basket website: https://www.fxcm.com/uk/stock-baskets/

Following Coinbase’s April IPO, Coinbase stock (COIN.us) quickly rose, in its first full month of trading, to the third most traded single share CFD at FXCM only trailing perennial leaders Tesla and Apple. Over the same period, Facebook, JPMorgan and Tencent Holdings (HK stock) all dropped out of the top ten.

While FAANG components made up three of the top five Single Share places, it was relegated to third most popular stock basket in May, eclipsed in trading volume by both the China Ecommerce and China Technology Basket, which led the volume ranks for the second consecutive month.

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Company Symbol 1 - Tesla Inc TSLA.us 2 - Apple Inc AAPL.us 3 New to Top 20 Coinbase Global Inc COIN.us 4 ↑4 Boeing Co BA.us 5 ↓2 Alphabet Inc Class C GOOG.us 6 ↑7 NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.us 7 ↓3 Amazon.com, Inc AMZN.us 8 ↓3 Baidu Inc ADR Class A BIDU.us 9 ↓4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR BABA.us 10 New to Top 20 Walt Disney Co DIS.us





Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Sector Symbol 1 - Chinese Tech CHN.TECH 2 ↑1 Chinese E-Commerce CHN.ECOMM 3 ↑2 Big US Tech FAANG 4 ↓2 Cannabis CANNABIS 5 ↓1 Airlines AIRLINES 6 - Work From Home WFH 7 - US Banks US.BANKS 8 ↑1 Casinos CASINOS 9 ↓1 Esports & Gaming ESPORTS 10 - Biotech BIOTECH

Past Performance and popularity are not indicators of future results.

Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume.

*When executing customers' trades, FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which include, but are not limited to: spreads, charging fixed lot-based commissions at the open and close of a trade, adding a markup to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers for certain account types, and adding a markup to rollover, etc.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

73.42% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763.You can sustain a total loss of deposited funds.. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au.

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/markets).

Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications

+44 (0) 20 7440 9780

fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com



