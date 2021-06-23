Nutrition Business Journal and ClearCut Analytics Partner to Provide Enhanced E-Commerce Insights to Natural Products Industry

BOULDER, Colo., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Hope Network’s Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) and ClearCut Analytics, provider of e-commerce data solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership to provide insight into what is selling online in the consumer packaged goods and natural products industries. Data from ClearCut Analytics will enhance NBJ’s existing market size estimates for e-commerce to better inform decision-makers from retailers to brands, service providers and investors.



In addition, the partnership will feature joint thought leadership, analysis and content creation. This will bolster collective efforts to serve the industry with analysis into trends as consumers turn to online retailers for purchases of food, beverages, supplements and personal care items more than ever before. A recent study by New Hope Network’s NEXT Data & Insights team shows that 56% percent of U.S. consumers shop online for groceries in a typical month with 34% of all consumers allocating more than 10% of their grocery spending to online retailers.



“We are excited to better serve the natural products industry through partnering with ClearCut Analytics. Making insight into e-commerce sales available to our audience during a time with shifting consumer shopping patterns will benefit exhibitors, investors, service providers, and of course the natural products retail audience,” said Eric Pierce, Vice President of Business Insights at Informa Markets’ New Hope Network. “Data about what is selling online not only improves our market modeling, but also provides insight into consumer sales patterns that can inform and influence decision making for physical retail as well.”

"As an advocate for the natural products industry, we are thrilled to share our e-commerce data and insights with Nutrition Business Journal and its audience," says Daniel Harari, Vice President of Business Development at ClearCut Analytics. "We recognize that online sales data is often a ‘blind spot’ for CPG companies, and we aim to fill this void, opening the door for more informed and faster decision-making aligned with a true measure of consumer demand."

Nutrition Business Journal guides decision makers in the nutrition and health wellness space in developing their strategy, understanding trends, realizing opportunity and analyzing potential risks. NBJ’s market research reports provide business intelligence and thought leadership to all levels of the nutrition industry. Each report is exhaustively researched by our staff of industry experts and presents an analysis of markets, trends, competition and strategy in the U.S. and Global nutrition industry. Learn more at nutritionbusinessjournal.com.

ClearCut Analytics is a retail insights provider for CPG companies looking to accelerate their growth. Its eCommerce and Amazon sales intelligence offer the earliest indicator of emerging consumer and product trends and what is next for the industry. With ClearCut’s ahead-of-the-curve insights, companies are empowered to decisively act on innovation and go-to-market strategies with confidence – and win in today’s dynamic retail landscape. For more information, please visit: www.clearcutanalytics.com.

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through its mission of growing healthy markets to bring more health to more people, New Hope Network helps businesses identify the people, products, partnerships and trends that create better opportunities and connections. For more information visit www.newhope.com.



Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

