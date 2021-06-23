5G Infrastructure Market Size to Reach at USD 27,476 Million by 2027 with 58.9% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global 5G Infrastructure Market Information By Communication Infrastructure, By Network Architecture, By Operational Frequency, By End-user, and By Region - Forecast till 2027” the market size is expected to register an exponential CAGR of 58.9% and reach USD 27,476 million by 2027.

Market Scope

5G or fifth-generation wireless standard allows connecting everything everywhere, catering to the growing demand for rapid digitization and faster data transmissions. It enables to connect office, home, car, and communicate across the city with up to 100 times faster data transmission speeds than its predecessor 4G that was meant for mobile broadband services.

Eminent Players Profiled in The Global 5G Infrastructure Market Report Are:

F5, Inc. (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

Airspan Networks (US)

Mavenir (US)

Siklu Inc. (US)

Alpha Networks Inc. (Taiwan)

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (China)

CommScope, Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

ZTE Corporation (China)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Nokia (Finland)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

As per the latest MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global 5G infrastructure market share. Some of these entail the growing awareness of the different benefits offered by 5G networks, the growing number of mobile users, rapid developments in internet of things, favorable initiatives by the government to deploy smart city projects and other public welfare projects through digital transformation, and lower latency in 5G. The additional factors adding market growth include the growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications, growth in mobile data traffic, increasing M2M connections across various industries, emerging applications such as self-driving cars and augmented reality (AR), and growing consumer mobile bandwidth demand and connectivity for sensor devices and IoT for smart city applications.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, major delays in spectrum allocations will impede the 5G infrastructure market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report throws light on an inclusive analysis of the global 5G infrastructure market based on end user, operational frequency, network architecture, and communication infrastructure.

By communication infrastructure, the global 5G infrastructure market is segmented into macro cell and small cell. The small cell segment is again segmented into picocell, femtocell, and micro cell.

By network architecture, the global 5G infrastructure market is segmented into 5G standalone and 5G non-standalone. Of these, the 5G standalone segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By operational frequency, the global 5G infrastructure market is segmented into above 6 GHz and below 6 GHz. Of these, the above 6 GHz segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By core technology, the global 5G infrastructure market is segmented into network function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN). Of these, the NFV segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the global 5G infrastructure market is segmented into government, industrial, commercial, and residential. Of these, the industrial segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Takeaway

Geographically, the global 5G infrastructure market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will rule the market over the forecast period.

In the APAC region, the global 5G infrastructure market is predicted to have favorable growth over the forecast period. Rapid economic developments, the booming telecom industry, rapid development across OTT platforms, rise in the use of smartphones, increasing cellular subscriber base, and digital innovations in key countries such as Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Japan, and China, are adding to the global 5G infrastructure market growth in the region.

In Europe, the global 5G infrastructure market is predicted to have admirable growth over the forecast period. The presence of large vendors, investment by carriers to launch technology, the joint venture of European ICT industry and European Commission to offer 5G infrastructure 5G PPP, and UK and Germany actively involved in testing 5G technology are adding to the global 5G infrastructure market growth in the region.

Industry Updates

June 2021- Oracle is fancying itself as the “brains” of 5G infrastructure.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to various forms of disruptions in the 5G deployment worldwide affecting investments, supply chain disruption, delays in spectrum allocations, and others. The telecom industry stakeholders in 2019 including Communications Service Providers (CSPs) had started their 5G network services trials and rollouts, while most countries worldwide were preparing for rollouts through spectrum auctions, thus releasing tendes for infrastructure contracts, among various other readiness initiatives involved. But due to the pandemic situation, these aforementioned preparedness noticed impact on the market because of lowered expenditure budgets for digital transformation, delayed spectrum auctions, and others.

