WestKam Gold Corp. Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”) is pleased to report it has started a 2021 exploration program on its 100% owned Bonaparte Property near Kamloops, B.C. Teranis Consulting Ltd. is presently completing water monitoring at the site to ensure environmental compliance. The Company is working closely with Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. to finalize plans on the 2021 season’s drill campaign and engage a drilling contractor, while in consultation with our First Nations partner.



The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Peter Laipnieks has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Laipnieks has 35 years of related experience as an officer and manager of several companies, including President of Spirit Exploration, an Ecuador-based gold exploration company. Mr. Laipnieks has also served as an Executive Director with the Government of British Columbia.

Matt Wayrynen, President and CEO of WestKam Gold Corp., states, “WestKam is very excited for the upcoming work program and to have Mr. Laipnieks join the Board of Directors. His experience and track record will build shareholder value and help create and implement strategies to move the company forward”.

WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.westkamgold.com.

