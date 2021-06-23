Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 23.6.2021 at 18:15
Digitalist Group restructures its financing
Digitalist Group Oyj (“Digitalist Group”) has agreed with Nordea Bank Oyj to increase Digitalist Group's cash pool overdraft with Nordea Bank by two million euros. With the arrangement, Digitalist Group increases its financial flexibility.
The cash pool overdraft is secured by a directly enforceable guarantee granted by Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab to Nordea Bank Abp, inter alia, as collateral for the liabilities of Digitalist Group and its subsidiaries. Digitalist Group, together with its subsidiaries, has given Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab countersecurity in which, inter alia, Digitalist Group has undertaken to pay guarantee commission on market terms.
Turret Oy Ab is the largest and Holdix Oy Ab is the second largest shareholder of Digitalist Group.
