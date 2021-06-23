AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update

Houston, TX, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVVH) announces it has been acquired by Omnis Public Capital Management, LLC. AVVH has signed new and revised board resolutions that officially create new management and approves the new direction of the Company. Mr. Miguel Sanchez, CEO, states, “We are excited about the new direction of AVVH, and we are confident that our management team will fulfill the requirements of restructuring the company to create long-term shareholder value. There are many administrative tasks to accomplish that will take some time, but we will perform these items as quickly as possible so that we can move forward with our new operating strategy.”



Omnis Public Capital Management plans to merge AVVH with the newly created company, Gold Quest Capital, Inc. The primary purpose of AVVH/Gold Quest Capital, Inc. will be to act as the funder of choice for highly collateralized real estate first lien notes and real estate investments sourced and originated by the Gold Quest Group, LLC. AVVH/Gold Quest Capital will also take advantage of select real estate redevelopment projects and is evaluating the possibility of creating its own integrated properties, including branded hotels and resorts, in the future. AVVH/Gold Quest Capital will share some of the same management team, knowledge & strategies, as well as office space & resources, with Gold Quest Group, LLC.

We would also like to take this opportunity to introduce you to our new leadership team:

Mr. Miguel Sanchez, President, CEO

Mr. Miguel Sanchez, is currently President and CEO of Gold Quest Group, LLC, a full service Residential, Commercial, and Heavy Industrial direct lender, financial brokerage and syndication firm with over 22 years of experience lending hundreds of millions of dollars annually in Texas and across the United States. A born entrepreneur known for his integrity and passion for real estate, Mr. Sanchez bought his first real estate asset at the age of 17 and co-founded his first real estate company at the age of 19. He is now one of the most respected lenders in Texas.

Mr. Jean Paul Garzón, Treasurer

Mr. Jean Paul Garzón is an experienced entrepreneur who began investing in real estate in his early 20s. Mr. Garzón is cofounder, shareholder, and board member of several enterprises, and has won several international recognitions through his numerous ventures in the United States and South America. Mr. Garzón specializes in evaluating and securing risks on new ventures and is recognized for his innovative approach to increasing revenues and asset values. Mr. Garzón holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, and is fluent in English, Spanish, and some Portuguese.

Mr. Luis Beita, Vice President

Mr. Luis Beita is an experienced manager with over 15 years of experience in the remodeling and construction industry and is known for his ability to make and build relationships in all aspects of business. He has held management positions with several multinational corporations, and previously served as Director for Latin America for an international valve company, opening markets and establishing brands in various countries including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. Mr. Beita is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Mr. Patrick Ashiofu, Vice President

Mr. Patrick Ashiofu is a Texas licensed realtor, who has been licensed and practicing commercial and residential real estate in the state of Texas for over 20 years. Mr. Ashiofu provides exceptional professionalism and a unique level of personal dedication to his clients. He is a multi-million-dollar producer and has won numerous awards in real estate. He is consistently recognized as one of the top realtors in Texas by H-TEXAS MAGAZINE. Mr. Ashiofu is involved in the development and selling of various single-family homes, high-rises, retail centers, industrial complexes, and office buildings. He is a member of numerous realtor associations and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Real Estate from the University of Houston.

Mr. Ankit Amin, Vice President

Mr. Ankit Amin has been in the mortgage business since 2003 and has been responsible for origination and closing on over $1.5 Billion in commercial loans. Mr. Amin is also a hands-on investor and a lender. Mr. Amin currently holds positions as President of Commercial Lending at Gold Quest Group and as a partner in the commercial lending business. Mr. Amin is an avid traveler and loves a well-planned or impromptu trip with his wife and two daughters. Mr. Amin holds a Bachelor of Finance degree from University of Houston.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc.

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. is an OTC shell company with no current operations. The company is planning to merge with Gold Quest Capital, Inc. and plans to change its name to Gold Quest Capital once the merger is complete.

About Gold Quest Capital, Inc.

Gold Quest Capital is a start-up company that plans to fund real estate loans and redevelop existing real estate assets. Gold Quest Capital redevelopment projects will include multi-family residential, commercial, industrial, and heavy industrial real estate.

For more information about Gold Quest Capital visit - www.goldquestcapital.com or contact the Company directly at ir@goldquestcapital.com or 1-786-473-1255. Make sure to follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/goldquestcap .

Contact Information:

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for AVVH/Gold Quest Capital can be directed to:

Omnis Public Capital Management LLC

1-786-473-1255

ir@goldquestcapital.com

info@avvaaworldhealth.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.