Valoe Corporation: New Shares Have Been Registered With the Finnish Trade Register; Trading is Expected to Commence on or About 29 June 2021

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 23 June 2021 at 18.20

Valoe Corporation (the “Company”) disclosed on 11 June 2021 the Board of Directors’ resolution to approve the conversion of the promissory notes issued under the Company’s convertible bond 1/2021 to a total of 85,000,000 new shares in the Company (the “New Shares I”) as well as a share issuance of a total of 28,000,000 new shares (the “New Shares II”) to the Company itself without consideration.

The New Shares I and New Shares II have today 23 June 2021 been registered with the Finnish Trade Register and recorded to the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. Deviating from the information disclosed by the Company on 11 June 2021, the Company shall apply for the admission of the New Shares I and New Shares II to public trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 29 June 2021 after a prospectus pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act filed with the Financial Supervisory Authority on 9 June 2021 has been approved and disclosed.

There are in total 368,359,195 shares in the Company, of which a total of 36,285,616 is held by the Company itself (thus, the total number of shares held by the Company is approximately 9.85 % of all the shares in the Company).

