Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Change To 2030 By The Business Research Company

LONDON, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s latest research on the smart insulin pens market provides the reader with detailed market data on the smart insulin pens market’s competitive landscape, including smart insulin pens market major players, smart insulin pens market share by company, and more.



The global smart insulin pens market is consolidated and has a small number of players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to almost 50% of the total market in 2020. Companion Medical was the largest competitor with almost 13% of the market, followed by Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Diamesco Co. Ltd., Digital Medics Pvt Ltd., Bigfoot Biomedical, Diabnext, Insulet Corporation, and Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Smart Insulin Pens Market Trends And Strategies

The focus areas for many companies in the smart insulin pens manufacturing market has shifted to increasing mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities. Large prime manufactures are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities or gain access to new markets.

For instance, in August 2020, Medtronic PLC, an Ireland-based medical device company specialized in developing therapeutic, diagnostic medical products and devices such as insulin pumps, acquired Companion Medical for an undisclosed amount. The addition of Companion Medical’s InPen to the Medtronic portfolio enlarges the company’s ability to serve diabetes patients worldwide.

In another instance, in August 2018, Novo Nordisk, a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Ziylo, a UK start-up, in a deal worth up to $800m. The acquisition aims to develop the world’s first “smart” insulin, proficient in modulating its effectiveness depending on how much glucose is present in a patient’s bloodstream.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3090&type=smp

The Business Research Company’s report titled Smart insulin pens Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 covers smart insulin pens market growth rate, smart insulin pens market size, smart insulin pens market forecasts, smart insulin pens market trends and drivers.

The global smart insulin pens market is expected to grow from $3.6 billion in 2020 to $5.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The market is expected to grow to $7.5 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population prone to various chronic ailments and an increase in technological enhancements.

Technological advances enabled the development of needle free glucose monitors, artificial pancreas, intelligent glucose monitoring systems, wearable devices, and mobile applications. These technologically advanced devices are easy to use and provide accurate, real-time results and deliver appropriate doses of insulin according to the patient’s requirements. The convenience offered by these advanced devices will encourage their use and will drive the market during the forecast period.

Read More On The Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2021 Here -

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-insulin-pens-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The smart insulin pens market consists of sales of smart insulin pens and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture smart insulin pens. Smart insulin pens are insulin delivery devices that keep track of the volume, time, and type of dosage. These devices may also perform tasks such as generating reports to be shared with healthcare professionals. The companies engaged in manufacturing smart insulin pens invest in the designing and manufacturing of first- and second-generation smart insulin pens which are either reusable or pre-filled for the application of delivering an accurate insulin dose to manage Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. The revenue generated by these companies is through sales of these pens to hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

Smart insulin pens Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide smart insulin pens market overviews, analyze and forecast smart insulin pens market size and growth for the whole market, smart insulin pens market segments, and geographies, smart insulin pens market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the smart insulin pens market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market - By Product (Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor, Finger Blood Pressure Monitor), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Medical Devices Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Diabetes Care Devices Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/