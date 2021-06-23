PPF AND TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCE A MAJOR RESEARCH PROJECT ON ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL INCLUSION

Ottawa & Toronto, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The project will build on Brave New Work, PPF's signature effort on the future of work, for which TD has also been the lead sponsor, via the TD Ready Commitment, TD's global corporate citizenship platform aimed at helping open doors to a more inclusive and sustainable future. Launched in 2018, Brave New Work is wrapping up this week with a virtual conference digging into the research it generated in its third and final year, providing new outlooks on common concepts like digitization, disruption and innovation.

This new project will develop in-depth understanding of economic and financial inclusion in Canada and establish a framework for cross-sector action. It will identify practical opportunities for policymakers and stakeholders to help Canadians access economic wellbeing and wealth. As part of this initiative, an expert Advisory Group will guide research activities, and we are also creating a Fellowship opportunity over three years which will contribute subject-matter expertise and lived experience to the research.

“The pandemic has reinforced our determination to design better systems and policies to address the gaps in access and inclusion in Canada's economic life.” says Edward Greenspon, President & CEO of PPF. “This initiative supported by TD is an exciting opportunity for substantive work on the roots of these challenges. We will bring together diverse views on the actions needed to lower the barriers to growth and wealth for everyone.”

"Through the TD Ready Commitment, our aspiration is to build a more inclusive and sustainable future where everyone has the chance to succeed in a changing world," said Norie Campbell, Group Head and General Counsel, TD Bank Group. "We are pleased to collaborate with Public Policy Forum on this work, with the goal of providing insights into the financial and economic well-being of Canadians and practical opportunities for action."

