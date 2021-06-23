French English

DEINOVE- Adoption of all the ordinary resolutions at the Shareholders’ Meeting of June 21, 2021

The Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be convened on third notice at a later date

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance, informs its shareholders that the General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2021 on second call has adopted all the ordinary resolutions presented thereto.

The shareholders taking part in the vote owned collectively 3,098,778 shares with voting rights out of the 27,697,064 shares making up the share capital and carrying voting rights. As the quorum amounted to 11.19% of the share capital, the extraordinary resolutions could not be debated.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be adjourned, with the same agenda with respect to the extraordinary resolutions. The date of this new meeting will be announced on the Company's website. Shareholders will be able to participate in this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting under the same conditions as for the Shareholders' Meeting of June 21, 2021.

All the documents regarding this Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the Company’s website as: https://www.deinove.com/en/investor-room/documentation-center/general-shareholders-meeting-preparatory-documents

Our investor relations team is available for any additional question: assemblee-generale@deinove.com



ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company pioneering the exploration of a new domain of life, unexplored at 99.9%: the “microbial dark matter”. By revealing the metabolic potential of rare bacteria or still classified as uncultivable, it tackles a global health and economic challenge: antimicrobial resistance.

The new therapies discovered and developed by DEINOVE target superbugs (microbes that have become resistant to one or more antimicrobials) that cause life-threatening infections which are now spreading at high speed.

This breakthrough approach gave rise to one of the world’s first specialized micro-biotechnology platforms and a unique collection of nearly 10,000 rare strains and thousands of bacterial extracts. Today, DEINOVE is conducting several development programs, of which its first antibiotic candidate is currently evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in severe Clostridioides difficile infections, one of the world’s first emergencies. The Company has also developed new bacterial micro-factories that address the other issue in the race against antimicrobial resistance: the industrial production of these rare and low concentrated compounds with often too complex chemical structures to be generated by chemical synthesis.

Located at the heart of the Euromedecine park in Montpellier, DEINOVE has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® (ALDEI - code ISIN FR0010879056) since 2010. The Company has over 50 employees and relies on a network of world-class academic, technological, industrial and institutional partners.

CONTACTS

Investors



Mario Alcaraz



Chief Financial and Administrative Officer



+33 (0)4 48 19 01 00



ir@deinove.com



Media



ATCG Partners – Marie PUVIEUX



+33 (0)9 81 87 46 72 / +33 (0)6 10 54 36 72



communication@deinove.com

Attachment