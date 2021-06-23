ALSTOM SA : Alstom to provide new signalling technology and other upgrades for Metromover automated people mover system in Miami, Florida

English French

Alstom to provide new signalling technology and other upgrades for Metromover automated people mover system in Miami, Florida

23 June 2021 – Alstom has been selected by the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works to provide its state-of-the-art Cityflo 650 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) solution for the Miami-Dade Metromover system. Under the approximately €120 million contract (around USD 140 million), Alstom will also replace or refurbish the power distribution system, the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System, guideway switches and other elements that make up the Metromover system, and introduce new features that will increase reliability and availability, lower maintenance costs, and enable more efficient operation while maximizing passenger safety.

Opened in 1986, the Miami-Dade Metromover system was the first urban application of the Westinghouse Automated People Mover (APM) technology, which is now part of the Alstom product portfolio. Over the years, the system has been expanded and the vehicle fleet has been replaced but some of the major subsystems are reaching the end of their design life.

“We are pleased to be supporting Miami-Dade County in modernizing the iconic Metromover system, which has been serving area residents and visitors for 35 years, and to be helping the County meet its future mobility requirements,” said Jérôme Wallut, President, Alstom Americas. “This contract reinforces Alstom’s position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of CBTC technology.”

The Cityflo 650 solution has been designed to meet the most stringent safety, reliability, maintainability, and availability requirements. The technology also allows a high degree of operating flexibility to accommodate peak passenger demands and will be able to connect with future mobility projects in Miami. The first ever radio-based moving block CBTC system, Cityflo 650 was first installed in 2003 on the APM system at San Francisco International Airport. Today, the Cityflo 650 solution has been adopted on more than 30 rail lines worldwide, with nearly another 30 under implementation.

The Cityflo CBTC technology was developed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Metromover signalling upgrade will be led out of Pittsburgh with many of the experienced CBTC developers participating, supported by a local team that will manage the project execution phase. Alstom’s Miami-Dade local partners and subcontractors, including nearly a dozen Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms, will round out the highly qualified team.

Alstom will bring and leverage its turnkey approach to the project to ensure the system’s signalling, communications and wayside elements are fully integrated, and that the delivery schedule is optimized. Alstom is a global leader with 50 years of proven experience in the successful design, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance of complete automated people mover systems for cities and airports around the world. In the U.S. alone, this includes systems in Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tampa.

Alstom is a trademark of the Alstom Group

Alstom™ and Cityflo™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group





About Alstom







Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people.

www.alstom.com



Contacts Press:

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (0)6 65 47 40 14

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com



Maryanne ROBERTS - Tel.: +1 (267) 408-1694

maryanne.roberts@alstomgroup.com









Investor Relations:

Julie MOREL – Phone: +33 (0)6 67 61 88 58

Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com



Claire LEPELLETIER – Phone: +33 (0)6 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com





















Attachment