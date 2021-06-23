French English

SYNERGIE accelerating in digital services





SYNERGIE has increased its capital stake in the French digital services company DCS EASYWARE from 66% to 100%.

Based in Lyon, DCS EASYWARE operates in France, Belgium and Spain, and is expected to generate a 12% increase in turnover in 2021 to €70 million, together with a sharp increase in operating profit. It employs 900 specialised employees.

SYNERGIE is forging ahead with its expansion on the fast-growing digital services market, with an offering that includes IT infrastructure management activities, facilities management, advisory and technical assistance, as well as the assignment of highly qualified personnel.

To meet the need for candidates, DCS is creating an internal academy to train young people from new sectors and to enhance the skills of its teams in the professions of the future (artificial intelligence, DEVOPS, IOT, cybersecurity, etc.).

With the acceleration of the digital transformation of companies being underpinned by economic stimulus plans in France and Europe, DCS is targeting turnover of €100 million by 2023.

With operations in 17 countries and a very solid financial structure, this operation sees SYNERGIE consolidating its high value added activities and looking with confidence to future developments, notably through external growth.





