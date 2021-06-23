Life Sciences BPO Market Size Worth $ 427.78 Billion by 2027 at 8.0% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Sciences BPO Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Life Sciences BPO Market Information by Service Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is projected to reach USD 427.78 Billion by 2027 at 8.0% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Life sciences business process outsourcing (BPO) caters to the key factors such as growing need of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to speed up the time to market new treatments, reduce the cost of research and development (R&D), increase productivity and comply with regulations. The pharma firms favor the outsourcing of their business processes to preserve the price of their products and the viability of their company. The intensifying propensity of subcontracting retained by pharma and medical device businesses is estimated to play a pivotal role in the progress of the life sciences BPO market. Furthermore, influences such as rigorous regulatory procedures, fiscal instability, and patent expiration of drugs have also compelled these businesses to investigate various outsourcing options. The CMOs functioning in the life sciences industry have developed in the past few years and are projected to observe robust growth over the forecast period. The upsurge in R&D activities is also a distinguished factor impelling several companies to outsource their services to CROs, in turn assisting their growth in the forecast period. The collective number of biotechnology companies, pharmaceuticals, research facilities as well as laboratories implementing the BPO approach is outlined to lift the growth soon.

The boom in globalization has been a central driving factor for the business process outsourcing sector. The establishment of a mature pharmaceutical and medical education structure, accessibility to a large talent pool, and the presence of a miscellaneous set of business process outsourcing (BPO) suppliers comprising of homegrown and multinational BPO businesses are motivating the outsourcing of Lifesciences operations in several important regions of the world. The intensifying occurrence frequency of COVID-19 cases is projected to modify market growth throughout the forecast period.

Market Restraint:

Ambiguity created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the slowdown in economic development in many countries is anticipated to hinder the life sciences BPO market growth to some degree.

Key Players Locking Horns:

The key players in the life sciences BPO market are:

Catalent, Inc. (US)

Infosys (India)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US)

Paraxel International Corporation (US)

Covance, Inc. (US)

Accenture plc (Ireland)

Genpact Limited (US)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

Anthelio Healthcare Solutions (India)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (US)

ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. (US)

Health Decisions, Inc. (US)

Quintiles Transnational Corporation (US)

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Market Segmentation:

The segment analysis of the Life Sciences BPO Market is done by Service Type and Application.

By Service Type: Contract Research, Contract Manufacturing, Contract Sales and Marketing.

By Application: Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceuticals

Regional Analysis:

The Americas regional market held the major segment in the life sciences BPO market in 2019. The dynamics accredited to the life sciences BPO market growth in this region are intensifying drug and medical device manufacturing expenses, joint reimbursement strategies. The incidence of numerous pharmaceutical companies in the life sciences BPO markets in European economies, such as Germany, the UK, and Sweden, is anticipated to exhibit an upsurge in healthcare spending, funding’s offered by the government, intensifying number of clinical trials, and R&D activities in research administrations. The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to be the fastest mounting market for life sciences BPO in the forecast period.

Developing nations such as India and China are the important hubs for the life sciences business process outsourcing market. The favorable government initiatives after the COVID-19 pandemic situation, are amongst the important factors foreseen to impel the life sciences BPO market in the forecast period. The incidence of several pharmaceutical businesses, furthering healthcare set-up, the surge in the understanding of life sciences BPO throughout the paradigm of clinical trials from late-phase and early-phase studies are the factors propelling the life sciences BPO market in this region.

