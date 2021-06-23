Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market Valuation to Touch USD 2670.1 Million by 2025, Growing at a 17.92% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market - Information by Product, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is expected to achieve USD 2670.1 Million by 2025, at a 17.92% CAGR.

Market Scope:

The advantages of live IP broadcast equipment, such as ease to connect to and control various high-end systems and access to next-level live event productions from a remote 4K or multi-display station over LAN or private WAN boost the market growth. The growth of the live IP broadcast equipment market largely depends on purchases from TV & radio broadcasters, telephone & data communications providers, and cable companies. However, most industry revenue comes from broadcast production centers. Huge developments in the telecommunication industry due to the increasing deployment of 4G and LTE networks drive the broadcasting equipment industry. Besides, the rise in radio & TV broadcasting and social media channels drive the live IP broadcast equipment market.

Dominant Key Players on Live IP Broadcast Equipment market covered are:

Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd (Japan)

TAMURA Corporation (Japan)

ETL Systems Ltd (UK)

Harmonic Inc. (US)

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA (Belgium)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Euro Media Group (France)

Eletec Broadcast Telecom SARL (France)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Belden Inc. (US)

Evertz Microsystems Ltd (Canada)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8522

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

The global live IP broadcast equipment market is growing rapidly, mainly due to the advances in broadcasting technologies. Besides, the rising demand for quality high-definition live streaming content drives the growth of the market. The idea of separating the flexibility from the cabling and innovations designed to enable broadcast facilities to create high-performance KVM-over-IP infrastructures substantiates the live IP broadcast equipment market size.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The live IP broadcast equipment market forecast is segmented into product, application, and regions.

The product segment is sub-segmented into video servers, signal processing units, modulators & repeaters, antennas, amplifiers, routers & switches, transmitter & gap fillers, encoders & convertors, and others. Among these, the encoders and converters segment holds the largest market share. The segment is further projected to grow at a higher growth rate over the forecast period.

The application segment is sub-segmented into outside broadcast vans, broadcast stadiums, broadcast production centers, and others. Among these, the broadcast production center segment holds the largest market share. The segment is further projected to grow at a higher growth rate over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (133 Pages) on Live IP Broadcast Equipment:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/live-ip-broadcast-equipment-market-8522

Regional Segmentation

North America dominates the global live IP broadcast equipment market. The largest market share attributes to the presence of top broadcast equipment manufacturers, such as Arrakis Systems, Inc, Comrex, USA, Broadcast Electronics Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. Besides, the rise in satellite and cable TV channels, alongside the growing penetration of the internet substantiates the market size, offering broadcasters several choices for their own political and creative expression.

Other megatrends boosting the region’s live IP broadcast equipment market size include increasing cultural diversity, rise in broadcast channels, and early and increasing adoption of technology. The US, Canada, and Mexico have a live IP broadcast equipment industry. The North American live IP broadcast equipment market is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region holds the second spot globally in terms of the live IP broadcast equipment market value. Ample availability of cost-competitive workforces and raw material advantages are major driving forces for increased production plants of various broadcasting equipment. Moreover, a large production base of electronic component manufacturers and advances in broadcasting and media technologies drive the live IP broadcast equipment industry in the region.

Furthermore, increasing investments by key industry players for the development of high-quality audio and video equipments influence the region’s live IP broadcast equipment market share. Japan, India, and China, with their vastly growing media and entertainment industries, account for notable shares in the regional market. The APAC live IP broadcast equipment market is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8522

Industry Trends

Media and entertainment is one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide and the key end-user of live IP broadcast equipment. The spurring rise in the media & entertainment industries drives the growth of the market. Additionally, the augmenting demand for flexible and affordable solutions for applications, such as live streaming, remote contribution, IP-based production, and AV-over-IP bolster the market growth.

The growing demand for Ultra High Definition (UHD) content and the shift to cloud-based products, solutions, and apps, and open architecture push the market growth. Furthermore, investments in broadband infrastructure that has high-speed, and demand for multi-screen video consumption and advances in over-the-top (OTT) content & services add to the market growth.

Growing D2C offerings through OTT services and multi-channel networks are likely to offer robust opportunities to market players in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the limited bandwidth of live IP broadcast equipment is a major factor restraining the growth of the market.

Besides, stringent regulations imposed by the Federal Commission to broadcast and streamline UHD or 4K streaming pose significant challenges to the live IP broadcast equipment market growth. Also, high investments required for new product development is a major factor projected to hamper the market growth.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8522

Related Reports:

Broadcasting Equipment Market Report: Information By Application (CATV, Direct Broadcasting Satellite, Terrestrial Television, IPTV and Radio), By Product (Encoders, Dish Antenna, Transmitter and Repeater, Switch, Video Server, Amplifier, Modulator and others) - Forecast till 2027

Global LTE & 5G Broadcast Market Research Report: By Technology (LTE Broadcast and 5G Broadcast), By End-use (Video on Demand [VOD], Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Emergency Alerts, Stadiums, E-Newspapers and E-Magazines, Fixed LTE Quadruple Play, Last Mile Content Delivery Network [CDN], Radio, Data Feeds & Notifications, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)—Forecast till 2027

Global Live Streaming Market Research Report: By Component (Platforms and Services), By End-User (Media & Entertainment, Esports, Events, Education, Retail, Government and Others) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter