Carahsoft Named Americas Distributor of the Year by NVIDIA Partner Network

RESTON, Va., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has been named NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Americas Distributor of the Year. This award recognizes Carahsoft’s pivotal role in expanding NVIDIA’s market presence across the public sector through the companies’ joint sales and marketing activities.



Since joining the NPN in 2018, Carahsoft has worked to bring world-class NVIDIA accelerated computing solutions to agencies seeking to harness the power of machine learning and AI. Carahsoft has provided access to these solutions by adding NVIDIA to its extensive portfolio of federal, state, local, education and cooperative contracts, and it has built an ecosystem to increase NVIDIA’s impact within the public sector.

“We are humbled and honored to be named NVIDIA’s Americas Distributor of the Year,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners have collaborated over the past year to help the public sector reap the benefits of NVIDIA accelerated computing and GPU solutions, and we are proud to see the hard work of our sales, marketing and support teams recognized with this award. We look forward to building on this momentum and strengthening our collaboration with NVIDIA in the years to come.”

Carahsoft also manages the Public Sector NVIDIA Inception and ISV Program to educate government customers and provide Carahsoft’s integration and reseller partners access to these leading technologies and contract vehicles. In addition, the NVIDIA team at Carahsoft has led numerous sales and marketing initiatives over the past year to identify new prospects and drive demand for NVIDIA’s solutions, including a multimedia advertising campaign to drive registrants for NVIDIA’s annual GPU Technology Conference.

“This award is a testament to Carahsoft’s ability to lead clients and partners along their journey toward becoming AI-driven enterprises,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA.

To learn more about Carahsoft and NVIDIA’s collaboration to support the public sector, visit carahsoft.com/NVIDIA ; or contact the NVIDIA team at Carahsoft at (888) 606-2770 or NVIDIA@carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and High Performance Computing, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

Contact: