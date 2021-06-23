ALSTOM SA : Alstom’s 28 July 2021 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held in person

French English

Alstom’s 28 July 2021 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting



to be held in person



23 June 2021 – In light of developments in the public health situation and acting pursuant to a delegation of the Board of Directors’ meeting held on 10 May 2021, Alstom’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer decided to hold the 28 July 2021 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (the “Meeting”) in person, that is, with the physical attendance of shareholders and other persons who are entitled to participate. The Meeting was initially convened to be held behind closed doors.

Therefore, the Meeting will take place at 2:00 PM at 28, avenue George V (“Châteauform’ Le 28 George V”) 75008 Paris.

This decision was taken in accordance with the provisions of order no. 2020-321 dated 25 March 2020 (as extended and modified).

The prior notice of the Meeting, which includes the Meeting agenda, the text of the resolutions submitted to the Meeting’s approval and the principal details about participating in and voting at the Meeting was published on 28 May 2021 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

The attention of shareholders and other persons who are entitled to attend the meeting is drawn to the fact that the Meeting will be held in person, contrary to what is stated in that prior notice.

The convening notice will be published in BALO and in a newspaper for legal notices on 9 July 2021.

These notices may be consulted on the company’s website: (www.alstom.com).

Replay and methods for participating

Shareholders may physically attend the Meeting. However, shareholders’ physical attendance is subject to complying with protective measures, and in particular wearing a mask and observing social distancing rules throughout the entire Meeting.

In the current public health context, shareholders are also invited to vote remotely or to grant a proxy to the Chairman of the Board instead of attending in person by using the voting form provided for this purpose and which is available in the area on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com) dedicated to the Meeting or by internet using the VOTACCESS secure voting platform.

The Meeting will be broadcast live and in full, in video format, on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com). This broadcast will also be available on the Company’s website on a deferred basis within the timeframes provided for by applicable regulations.

Availability preparatory materials – Document transmittal requests

The preparatory materials for the Meeting referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be uploaded onto the Company’s website (www.alstom.com) 21 days before the Meeting, i.e., 7 July 2021.

The documents that are to be presented to the Meeting in accordance with, in particular, articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com) or upon request sent to the following email address: alstom.fr.ag2021@alstomgroup.com.

Shareholders may ask the Company to send them the documents and information referred to in articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code up until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, preferably using the following email address: alstom.fr.ag2021@alstomgroup.com.

Shareholders are generally encouraged to send all their requests electronically using the email address cited above.

In any event, and in light of the public health crisis tied to the Covid-19 pandemic, the methods for holding and participating in this Meeting may still change if public health situation so requires. Therefore, the Meeting could once again be organized such that it is held behind closed doors. In such a case, shareholders will be notified by a press release. Shareholders are therefore invited to regularly consult the dedicated Meeting page on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com) for up-to-date information.

Shareholders’ questions

In accordance with article L. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, all shareholders can send written questions to the Chairman of the Board of Directors. These written questions must be sent to Alstom’s head office (Attention: Président du Conseil d’administration d’ALSTOM –“Questions écrites à l’Assemblée Générale Annuelle Mixte du 28 juillet 2021” – 48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint- Ouen-sur-Seine) by registered mail with advice of receipt requested or by electronic means at the following address: alstom.fr.ag2021@alstomgroup.com.

Questions must be received no later than two business days (by the end of such day) before the Meeting, i.e., by Monday, 26 July 2021 at the latest, and must be accompanied by a statement that the shares are registered in an account. The questions and the answers to these questions will be uploaded onto the company’s website (www.alstom.com) within the time period provided for by regulation.

In order to promote shareholder dialogue, in addition to the statutory arrangements for written questions described above, shareholders will also be able to ask questions on the day of the Meeting throughout the Meeting using a system that will allow them to send questions to a dedicated platform. As appropriate, these questions will be answered during the Meeting, based on a representative selection of the issues raised.

Shareholders are generally invited to regularly consult the area dedicated to the Meeting on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com).

