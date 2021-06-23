PerimeterX Code Defender Named Best Security Solution by the 2021 SIIA CODiE Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX, the leading provider of solutions that secure digital businesses against automated fraud and client-side threats, today announced that PerimeterX Code Defender has been recognized with the 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Security Solution in the Business Technology category.



PerimeterX Code Defender is a client-side application security solution that provides continuous visibility and control over first-, third- and Nth-party scripts running on a website to protect the site from Magecart and digital skimming attacks, supply chain attacks, formjacking and personally identifiable information (PII) harvesting.

A primary cause of vulnerabilities that lead to these attacks is the introduction of code into an application without a formal approval process or security validation, often referred to as Shadow Code. According to Osterman Research , only 8% of organizations have full insight into the external code that runs on their application. This malicious code can modify website pages, insert fake checkout buttons and skim customer information from a website, including credit card numbers and passwords.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. PerimeterX was honored as one of 46 winners across the 43 business technology categories.

With Code Defender, PerimeterX has pioneered a new approach to protecting web and mobile apps. A cloud-native solution, it tracks and monitors behavior and changes in scripts across the entire website supply chain, leveraging advanced machine learning models to detect anomalies in real time that could result in data exfiltration and blocking them. This prevents data leakage or loss, protecting customers’ data from attackers trying to exploit client-side vulnerabilities which ultimately damage brand reputation.

“This recognition from the SIIA validates our commitment to online fraud detection and prevention, whether it’s for retail e-commerce vendors, online banks, or to support the many ways that people meet, shop, learn and do business in this digital world. PerimeterX is dedicated to providing solutions that help online businesses reduce the risk of data breaches, protect their revenue and ultimately enhance their brand and build customer confidence,” said Omri Iluz, CEO and co-founder, PerimeterX.

To gain visibility into the threats that Code Defender protects against, download the PerimeterX Website Risk Analyzer , a free analysis tool that allows web application developers and information security teams to analyze website code for JavaScript vulnerabilities, PII sniffing and suspicious behavior that could expose their site to digital skimming and Magecart attacks.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.