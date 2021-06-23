Stax Joins Forces With Divvy Through New Referral Partnership

The leading expense management platform will now refer businesses looking to upgrade their payments experience to Stax’s subscription-based, industry-leading technology



ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stax by Fattmerchant , the industry’s only complete all-in-one solution for managing everything in the payments ecosystem, announces its partnership with Divvy , the leading platform in spend and expense management.

The collaboration serves as a referral partnership, and Divvy will deliver qualified business leads that have expressed interest in a payment processing solution. Stax is also part of Divvy’s recently launched SMB Toolbox , an initiative providing the capital and software that businesses in every industry need to thrive.

“Divvy has done an excellent job securing its place in the market as the leading corporate expense management software, and we’re pleased to kick off our partnership,” said Sal Rehmetullah, president and founder of Stax. “Divvy’s client base is made up of the type of businesses we serve: businesses that prioritize efficient and technology-driven operations.”

Divvy is an expense management software that saves business owners time and increases efficiency. It also provides customers with smart corporate credit cards to provide instant visibility and control of companywide spending. With Divvy, employers can give employees direct access to funds, effectively eliminating expense reports and retroactive reimbursements.

For more information on Stax visit, StaxPayments.com , and to learn more about Divvy, please visit, GetDivvy.com .

About Stax

Stax is one of America’s fastest-growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 22,000 small businesses, large businesses and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax’ platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $10 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside of the US.

Media Contact

Daniel Tummeley

Uproar PR for Stax

321-236-0102

DTummeley@uproarpr.com



