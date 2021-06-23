TCHC appoints Jag Sharma as President and CEO

Toronto, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, June 23, 2021—Jag Sharma will be Toronto Community Housing’s next President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Mr. Sharma following an extensive executive search process led by the Board. He will join the company on August 3, 2021.

In his new role, Mr. Sharma brings exceptional private and public sector experience from top-tier organizations such as the Ford Motor Company, Maple Leaf Foods and Canada Post Corporation. He served eight years with the City of Oshawa as Commissioner of the Community Services Department and then as City Manager. He joins TCHC from the Town of Newmarket, where he is currently Chief Administrative Officer reporting to the Mayor and Council and leading a team of close to 700 employees.

At the Town of Newmarket, Mr. Sharma drove the organization’s success in key areas such as customer service excellence; establishing Council’s strategic priorities and related public reporting; delivering the Town’s first Financial Strategy; overseeing its pandemic response; championing Newmarket’s digital transformation strategy; and establishing an emerging leaders development program. He was instrumental in establishing the Newmarket Task Force to address anti-Black racism, supported by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion staff committee. The task force is working to encourage positive race relations with a focus on racial equity opportunities in Newmarket and on issues or activities that impact the Black community.

Acting CEO Sheila Penny will return to her role as TCHC’s Chief Operating Officer when Mr. Sharma joins TCHC on August 3, 2021.

The board began the search process in June 2020 after former chief executive Kevin Marshman announced his decision to retire on March 31, 2021. The board established a search committee led by Vice Chair Brian Smith and selected LHH Knightsbridge Executive Search to assist the committee.

“Jag Sharma is a passionate and strategic leader with proven success in driving customer service excellence. The Board is confident that Jag’s unwavering commitment to service excellence and exemplary leadership skills, experience and genuine interest and empathy for the tenants we support will enable TCHC to build on our strengths and empower employees to make a difference in the lives of our tenants. His leadership experience in equity, diversity and inclusion, and in addressing anti-Black racism, will be invaluable as we implement the TCHC Confronting Anti-Black Racism Strategy that the Board approved earlier this year.”

“I want to thank the Search Committee led by Board Vice Chair Brian Smith for their dedication to the search process and tireless efforts in meeting with a strong field of candidates to select an outstanding new leader for the corporation. I also want to express the Board’s gratitude and appreciation to Sheila Penny for her contributions in serving as Acting President and CEO and her continuing contributions as Chief Operating Officer.”

—Tim Murphy, Chair, TCHC Board of Directors

“I commend the TCHC Board for their selection of Jag Sharma as the corporation’s next President and CEO. Toronto Community Housing is tasked with delivering the quality homes and services that TCHC tenants want and need. I believe Mr. Sharma is an outstanding choice to continue moving TCHC forward.”

—Toronto Mayor John Tory

“Joining TCHC at this time is an incredible honour. In learning about TCHC and its mandate over the past few months, I have been inspired by the passion and commitment of its employees to deliver services and support tenants through one of the most difficult times in society’s history. A key priority for me will be to connect with tenants to understand their needs and the ways we can continue to support them.”

—Jag Sharma

Bio: https://www.torontohousing.ca/about/executive-leadership-team/Pages/Jag-Sharma.aspx

