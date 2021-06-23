Mars4 leads innovation in blockchain with income generating NFTs

GIBRALTAR, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2020 alone, $8.9 billion was invested in space startups. Morgan Stanley estimates that this trend is likely to continue and by 2040 revenue from space projects is likely to touchdown at $1 trillion. The world of blockchain is also harvesting the benefits of investment in space projects with the use of Metaverses. One such venture with immense potential is Mars4.



Metaverses in the crypto space are very successful and currently the hot talk of the town. The all new metaverse Mars4 is a virtual reality platform that allows users to create, experience and monetize content (and applications) and earn passive income through a first of a kind revenue generating Mars NFT( Non-fungible Token). Users can already explore this exact 3D replica of Mars constructed from NASA data, just like on our planet with Google Earth (which later was complemented with street view).

The NFTs represent land plots on Mars that yield income from the built-in token redistribution system.

The platform transacts with deflationary Mars$ tokens (Mars dollars) and revenue generating NFTs.

This dual tokenomics is an attractive option for investors as tokens can be consumed to mint yield generating NFTs as well as the built-in token redistribution on transactions, incentives for holding tokens spent for in-world assets and resources.

There are around 888 ultra rare Mars NFTs that represent the most famous geographical features and landing sites which will be sold via Mars4's own marketplace with some auctioned on Opensea and Rarible.

On Mars4 , there is a limited supply of 99.888 unique land plots represented with NFTs where one NFT unit equals one unique piece of land on Mars. Each NFT includes 160 sq. kilometres. Crypto enthusiasts can purchase land plots only with MARS$ dollars. There is an initial supply of 29.9 billion MARS$ of which 1/3rd will be burned to mint the limited supply of NFT land plots.

Every time a MARS$ transaction occurs, three simple functions happen: yield for NFT holders, liquidity pool increase and burn.

MARS NFT also rewards investors and NFT holders at an accelerating speed just for holding units. This relationship is also directly proportional to the number of transactions that take place on the network. The higher the transaction and its occurrence more will be the rewards distributed. The yield calculator is prominent on their website where you can see your projected income from your Mars Land, and this really captures the imagination as to just how profitable being a Mars Landlord will be.

Furthermore, an NFT can always be sold in the leading marketplaces like OpenSea Rarible as a revenue generating asset.

After the cryptocurrency craze led by bitcoin, blockchain has now sparked off a new trend wherein collectors and investors pay thousands of dollars to own pieces of digital art known as NFTs. While the NFTs have been around since 2014, it is only off-late that they have garnered much attention especially with an NFT of work by digital artist Mike Winkelmann’s being sold for $69 million at Christie’s.

There are multiple advantages of investing in NFTs.

Besides the irreplaceable (non-fungible) factor attached to an NFT, there are long term value growth prospects attached to any investment.

One NFT Tweet by Jack Dorsey is not equal to one NBA Best spot clip, and unlike cryptocurrencies, cannot be traded for one another.

Moreover, the unique digital signature that every NFT has, creates transparency in the market. Authenticity and chain-of-ownership records on the distributed public ledger can keep your artwork or property on Mars safe.

However, the NFT like every new technology is riddled with its own challenges.

Existing NFTs suggest proof of ownership but do not generate regular income.

In contrast, the Mars4 NFT is a first of its kind revenue yielding system in the Defi world. Not only can traders and NFT lovers possess ownership of land but also earn income in the virtual economy through gamification and terraforming etc.

The value of an NFT depends on how much a prospective investor is willing to pay and therefore a rare crater in demand on Mars4 can drive the price of its NFT.

The rules of the NFT world are different from traditional financial institutions where conventional economic and technical indicators influence stock prices. Henceforth, an investment in NFTs is subject to other determinant risks.

However, Mars4 presents a different kind of assurance of revenue with its unique income yielding NFT. The network is an open source hub like the blockchain technology for content creators, businesses and individuals that are looking for a new artistic medium, opportunity or a source of passive income.

The Mars4 IDO (Initial Dex Offering) is scheduled for August across multiple high calibre Launchpads.

The Private presale is now live. To learn more on how to participate, email the team directly on: sales@mars4.me

So, what are you waiting for? Come be a Martian.

