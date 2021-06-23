Legends: A Unique NFT Protocol Provides High-Quality Digital Collectibles

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFTs revolves as one of the novel ideas that has gathered the interest of mainstream media in recent months revolving around the crypto space. The potential of creators to develop their NFTs and sell it on different markets attracts many artists, brands, and celebrities.



The NFT market's rise in value is seen as one of the most prominent and growing sectors in the blockchain industry. The immutable and non-fungible qualities of NFTs have provided the way for a new digitization era. Legends looks to be at the forefront of this movement by offering an extensive NFT ecosystem.

Legends Mint Premium NFTs

Legends is a unique NFT protocol that expands the existing platform by offering high-quality digital collectibles for users. These NFT collectibles have many exclusive and unique artwork in themed collections that get legendary characters, celebrities, icons, and more.

The NFT platform is developed on the most prominent Binance Smart Chain network. The network provides an environment that allows for scalability, and Legend token holders can gather points to redeem the NFTs at relatively less transaction fees.

For the members of the Legends Telegram community, "WE ARE LEGENDS" has become a common quote. Legends is a community-based project in which users can enjoy crypto, meanwhile being able to gain high-quality digital art that could be auctioned or sold on any Binance Smart Chain supported NFT marketplace.

Legends brand will mint all NFTs. The NFT platform contains all types of artists and collaborators that work anonymously to make unique NFT creations. Added to this, all creations are minted and signed by Legends.

Also, Legends minted many high quality, future-proof 3D animation-based resolution artwork. Most of the artwork minted has real soundtracks, with many artists partnering to make the development of the Legends platform. Many partnerships agreed to increase the Legends ecosystem’s growth. The highest-profile collaboration is with adult-themed NFT platform CumRocket.

The fastest-growing NFT protocols CumRockets recently got the attention of Elon Musk, a billionaire crypto celebrity. As part of the partnerships Legends will mint the premium NFTs exclusively for CumRocket.

In addition, Legends will release a collection of NFTs called Dimensions. Dimensions is a Premium series of exclusive 8k resolution 3D animated NFTs that holds original soundtracks that could be listened to by holders.

Ecosystem Powered by Unique Token

Legends’ native token LEGENDS, a deflationary and utility token which is developed to offer value for holders. The community members could use LEGENDS to gain points to redeem exclusive NFTs. The token could also be speculated and traded on the popular DEX platform PancakeSwap.

Legends set up to launch an exclusive marketplace that will enable anyone to buy, sell, or swap NFTs. This marketplace will be offered by the LEGENDS token. Added to this, Legends developed a cross-chain bridge that enabled NFT owners to transfer their collections on different blockchains.

Legend holders can transfer collectibles from BSC to the Ethereum network. The developments are part of the designed roadmap which offers real use cases and applications for the LEGENDS token.

For more visit

Website: https://legendscollectibles.io/

Telegram Group: https://t.me/legendscollectables