DOGEFORTH Launching their Private Sale

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s been an awesome week for DogeForth! The DogeForth team have had so much interest from investors around the world to join the DogeForth Private sale event. The team is humbled and grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response from the community and have been working tirelessly, keeping their investors as first priority whilst demonstrating their absolute commitment to the project.

Private Sale Start: 24/06/2021 at 2:00 PM UTC

Private sale hardcap: 320,000 BUSD



A total of 500,000 RDOGE tokens will be available for the private sale that will happen on 24/06/2021 at 2:00 PM UTC.



The token sale will be open until fully filled.

How to join their Private sale



Simply visit dogeforth.org to join the private sale and click the launchpad link on the top right.

Participants that contribute 500 BUSD or more will be able to claim the first $RDOGE NFT. The NFT will grant participants a guaranteed allocation to the first project that is voted on and onboarded to the DogePad as well as future $RDOGE airdrops!

What is DogeForth



Dogeforth Protocol is a synthetic asset that is pegged to the underlying asset price of Dogecoin. Dogeforth is the next generation of Dogecoin.



Dogeforth is the world's first rebasing Dogecoin built on the Binance Smart Chain. The token's supply will rebase based upon the price of Dogecoin. If the price of Dogecoin increases since the last rebase in relation to the token's price, each user's balance will increase in proportion to the growth.

Why you should be part of DogeForth



Doge forth will be launching on the Binance smart chain to save users from Ethereum’s high gas fees. DogeForth will also be introducing the DogePad, a launchpad that gives Doge related projects an opportunity to raise funds through their trusted security gateways. They will also be launching the first-ever DogeDAO, a unique liquidity governance system where users can vote and receive unique NFTs and token airdrops. DogeForth is more than just a meme token, it is the next generation of Dogecoin.