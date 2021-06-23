Festi hf: Agreement reached with City of Reykjavik regarding reduction of petrol stations within city limits

English Icelandic

The Board of Festi has approved on their behalf the agreement reached between Festi and City of Reykjavik regarding reduction of petrol stations within city limits. This agreement will be introduced to City Council tomorrow, the 24th of June. This contract is based on City of Reykjavik objectives from 7th May 2019, where the city initiated discussions with companies owning/leasing and operating petrol stations within city limits to only temporarily extend their land leasing contracts and make agreements for the further development of this land consistent with City of Reykjavik contractual objectives in new development areas, dated 31 January 2019. The details of this agreement now reached remains confidential until it has been introduced to City Council.



