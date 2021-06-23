PRAIRIE TOYOTA DEALERS ‘REELS ON WHEELS’ DRIVE-IN MOVIE TOUR BRINGS COVID-FRIENDLY ENTERTAINMENT TO 24 LOCATIONS ACROSS CANADA TO RAISE MONEY FOR VARIOUS LOCAL CHARITIES.

Calgary, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through the magic of cinema, the Prairie Toyota Dealers Reels on Wheels drive-in movie tour will offer a COVID-friendly way to spend time with loved ones. Across Western Canada, the Reels on Wheels tour will be bringing communities together and raising money for local charities with their outdoor movie events. Simply show up in your car, tune into the FM radio station and watch a family-friendly movie under the stars from the comfort of your car while staying safe in light of COVID-19. The tour will be hosting events in 24 communities across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. All events will be by-donation with 100 per cent of proceeds going to a local charity in each community.

“The Prairie Toyota Dealers are excited to bring this event back to our local communities across the Prairies. It has been an indescribably difficult year for everyone and we’re happy to do our part to not only create a fun, family-friendly event for those in our community, but to support some fantastic local charities while doing so,” said Chris Schulz, Chairman of the Prairie Toyota Dealers. “Through the generosity of last year’s attendees, we were able to raise over $40,000 for local charities, a number that we’re optimistic we can exceed in 2021.”

Each event will feature giveaways and prizes, as well as offer attendees the opportunity to enter to win the grand prize of a one-year lease of either a 2021 Toyota Tacoma or a 2021 RAV4.

The nationwide campaign kicks off on Tuesday, June 29 in Steinbach, MB, featuring the film Jumanji: The Next Level, with all proceeds going toward Cystic Fibrosis Canada- Winnipeg Chapter. Please see below for the complete list of all locations and dates. You must have a ticket to attend each event, as capacity is limited. Minimum donation is $1, suggested donation is $30 (please only donate if you can).

Steinbach, MB - Jun.29;

Winnipeg, MB - Jun.30;

Portage La Prairie, MB - Jul.01;

Brandon, MB - Jul.02;

Yorkton, SK - Jul.03;

Regina, SK - Jul.09;

Moose Jaw, SK - Jul.10;

Saskatoon, SK - Jul.11;

Prince Albert, SK - Jul.12;

North Battleford, SK - Jul.13;

Lloydminster, AB - Jul.14;

Cranbrook, BC - Aug.09;

Lethbridge, AB - Aug.10;

Medicine Hat, AB - Aug.11;

High River. AB - Aug.12;

Calgary, AB - Aug.13;

Cochrane/Canmore, AB - Aug.14;

Red Deer, AB - Aug.15;

Fort St. John, BC - Aug.23;

Grande Prairie, AB - Aug.24;

Drayton Valley, AB - Aug.25;

Wetaskiwin, AB - Aug.26;

Edmonton, AB - Aug.27;

Fort McMurray, AB - Aug.28



For more details, and to get tickets, visit the following Eventbrite link: http://REELS-ON-WHEELS.eventbrite.com