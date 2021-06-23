2021 Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards Gala recognized business leaders who are advancing women in business

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards Presented by National Bank and TransAlta Corporation, were virtually held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The event hosted 800 people on the live broadcast, including 100+ viewing parties. The film production of the event recognized six incredible business leaders in the categories of Lifetime Achievement, Large Enterprise, Small/Medium Enterprise, Social Enterprise, Professional Services, and Male Champion.



Highlights of the night included:

Emcees Arun Chandrasekaran, Managing Director, Energy Investment Banking at National Bank and Jane Fedoretz, EVP, People, Talent and Transformation at TransAlta, leading the night as we gave out six Awards

Three local Alberta music acts performed - DJ Joanna Magik did pre-show, Justine Tyrell at intermission and Nice Horse ended the show with a bang!

Many Sponsors of the night highlighted their work, and set ambitious public targets for women and diverse professionals, including EDC’s new target to serve 2,000 women-owned and led companies, and facilitate $6 billion in trade; TransAlta’s target of 50% female representation on their Board by 2030, and 40% female employment by 2030; and CIBC’s public commitment to a minimum of 35% in Board-approved executive roles by the end of fiscal year 2022.

Elizabeth Cannon, Board Director at Canadian Natural Resources and Sundial Growers, Fellow of the Creative Destruction Lab – Rockies Inc., and President Emerita at the University of Calgary, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in teaching, research and leadership, especially for her efforts raising awareness and developing programs for women to explore careers in STEM, supporting mentorship programs, and acting as a community role model.

Incredible optimism was shared by award recipients - 2021 CIWB Social Enterprise Award Recipient, Salima Stanley-Bhanji, said “proportionate representation is an expression of equality, and something I believe can be achieved in the next generation”; and 2021 CIWB Small/Medium Enterprise Award Recipient, Alice Reimer, said she is “incredibly bullish about the opportunities in front of us”, and “believes the entrepreneurial spirit that built this province are re-imaging it for the next generation”.

Calgary restaurant partners stepped up and created custom menus tailored to each of the winners – menus from Mercato Italian Restaurant, Bridgette Bar, Lulu Bar, Cassis Bistro, Double Zero Pizza Chinook and Connie & John's Italian!

Moving forward, Axis Connects’ role is to continue to profile these incredible leaders – to highlight them as they inspire the next generation of Calgary’s business community; and to ensure these leaders’ influence can be felt throughout the city.

Female leaders and male champions contribute so much to Calgary’s business community, and to the province and country’s economy; it is important to recognize and highlight their accomplishments.

Congratulations to the 2021 CIWB Award Recipients:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Elizabeth Cannon, Board Director and President Emerita, University of Calgary

Large Enterprise: Denise Man, Chief Technology Officer, ATB Financial

Small and Medium Enterprise : Alice Reimer, CEO, Fillip and Site Lead, Creative Destruction Lab - Rockies

Professional Services : Melinda Park, Partner, Securities and Capital Markets, and Past Chair, Borden Ladner Gervais

Social Enterprise : Salima Stanley-Bhanji, CEO, Humainologie

Male Champion : Jim Davidson, Co-Founder, FirstEnergy Capital and Board Member, ATB Financial and Topaz Energy

If you missed the show, it’s available on Axis Connects Calgary YouTube Account.

About Axis Connects

Axis Connect Corp is a non-profit in Calgary that was established to connect, collaborate champion, and provide career development resources for women in Calgary. Its mandate is to unite more than 115 organizations focused on women's initiatives in Calgary. www.axisconnects.com

About the Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards

The Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards recognize the incredible business leaders advancing women and diverse professionals in Calgary. Honourees are chosen based on their professional accomplishments, influence and business community involvement. The CIWB Awards recognizes five outstanding female business leaders and one male champion for women in Calgary and celebrates their accomplishments.

