MicroStar Promotes Glen Opp to President, Kegstar Division to Further Accelerate Global Growth

DENVER, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroStar Logistics, the leading diversified keg solutions provider, today announces the promotion of Glen L. Opp to President, Kegstar Division. In addition to maintaining his role as COO of MicroStar Corporation, Glen will now be responsible for all aspects of MicroStar's newly acquired Kegstar business with expanding operations throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.



Glen has vast experience in the beer industry and has worked with a wide variety of brewers ranging from small, start-up micros to the largest brewers in the world. In addition, Glen has significant international expertise and has led operations throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. Since joining MicroStar in 2016, Glen has led many transformational projects including the build out of the largest, most efficient network of keg quality centers in the world. This network of facilities includes MicroStar newest 250,000 square foot, state-of-the-art operation in Texas.

“What attracted me to MicroStar in 2016 was the company’s culture and its growth potential,” said Glen. “The growth we’ve achieved in the past 5 years in the US has been tremendous and we’re only getting started in our home market. Now, with the Kegstar team and operations around the world, we have built a truly global growth platform. I’m excited to bring our operations partnership mindset to more brewers in more countries than ever before.”

“MicroStar as an organization is committed to growing globally and Glen’s expanded role is yet another sign of that focus,” said Michael Hranicka, President and CEO of MicroStar Logistics. “Adding a proven, experienced, resourceful leader like Glen is the latest investment MicroStar has made to further our mission to be the go-to keg solutions provider for the world's best brewers."

About MicroStar

Founded in 1996, MicroStar Logistics is the leading diversified keg solutions provider. With the recent acquisition of Kegstar, MicroStar expands its network to nearly 6 million high-quality kegs allowing brewers, importers and distributors to benefit from the most dense and efficient independent keg operation in the world. Visit MicroStarLogistics.com.

SOURCE: MicroStar Logistics

Media: Dan Vorlage, Vice President, Global Marketing, 800-245-2200, info@microstarkegs.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bb9ae7f-84a0-4e9e-b531-1e937e3dc056