CINCINNATI, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balloon Glow returns to Coney Island, Saturday, July 3. Guests can celebrate Independence Day weekend with an up-close look at a dozen lighted, tethered, beautiful hot air balloons from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Additionally, live music, entertainment, carnival rides and games will be available for the entire family. The evening’s grand finale will be a 10:15 p.m. Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks spectacular over Coney Island’s Lake Como.



Learn more about Balloon Glow at ConeyIslandPark.com.



Prior to the evening’s festivities, all are invited to enjoy Coney Island’s water attractions from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Water attractions include Sunlite Pool, Cannonball Cove dive pool, Twister water slides, and the brand-new floating in-pool obstacle course, The Challenge Zone!

Regular rates apply for Coney Island’s Sunlite Water Adventure July 3 admission tickets. Balloon Glow is a free event. Parking is $15 until 2 p.m. and $20 after 2 p.m.



In the interest of safety, Coney Island is continuing to implement enhanced sanitation practices and guest policies based on the most up-to-date state and local recommendations and guidelines. For a complete listing of Coney Island’s policies and procedures, please visit https://coneyislandpark.com/plan-your-visit/faqs-and-policies/.



About Coney Island

Coney Island is Cincinnati’s leading water park and entertainment venue. Families can swim in North America’s largest recirculating pool, challenge the nation’s largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course, race down more than ¼ of a mile of water slides, create giant splashes in a dive pool, and play in a massive water playground which is home of the world’s largest erupting hydro storm.



Coney Island is a great location for company picnics, family reunions, fundraisers, and private events and home to many of the region’s premier events such as Summerfair, Balloon Glow, and Appalachian Festival.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a162d92-66e5-450f-be47-3d39e8436a4f