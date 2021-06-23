Associa Colorado Names Connor Case as Vice President of Business Development

Denver, CO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado announces Connor Case as the new vice president of business development.

Mr. Case has been active in the property management industry since 2017, including more than two years of experience as a valued Associa team member in both sales and business development roles. He most recently served as the vice president of sales for another regional management company, managing the sales team.

Mr. Case excitedly returns to Associa as the vice president of business development for Associa Colorado, where he will focus on building client relationships, leading sales and marketing initiatives, and maximizing market share, client engagement, and growth.

“We are so excited to have Connor bring his strong business relationship management skills and passion for helping clients reach their goals back to Associa,” stated Leslie Baldwin, Associa vice president of sales. “His leadership will undoubtedly make a positive impact on Associa Colorado’s growth as we provide both new and existing clients, boards, and communities with solutions and technology to help their associations thrive”

Mr. Case obtained his Bachelor of Arts in business and corporate communications from Baylor University.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

