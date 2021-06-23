Erdene Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corporation (TSX:ERD | MSE:ERDN) (“Erdene” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) held on June 23, 2021 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Details of the Meeting are provided below.



Appointment of Board and Executive

At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of Erdene management’s nominees to the board of directors, with details of the proxy voting results as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Peter C. Akerley 106,055,900 100.00 0 0.00 Dr. Anna G. Biolik 106,055,900 100.00 0 0.00 John P. Byrne 105,755,900 99.72 300,000 0.28 T. Layton Croft 105,755,900 99.72 300,000 0.28 Kenneth W. MacDonald 100,091,780 94.38 5,964,120 5.62 Cameron McRae 106,048,245 99.99 7,655 0.01 David V. Mosher 106,055,900 100.00 0 0.00 Hedley Widdup 106,019,900 99.97 36,000 0.03

Following the Meeting, Erdene’s board of directors appointed its officers for the coming year, namely: President and Chief Executive Officer – Peter Akerley; Chairman of the Board – T. Layton Croft; Chief Financial Officer – Robert Jenkins; and Corporate Secretary – Suzan Frazer.

Auditor Re-Appointed

KPMG LLP was re-appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next Meeting or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor’s remuneration.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in three mining licenses and two exploration licenses in Southwest Mongolia, where exploration success has led to the discovery and definition of the Khundii Gold District. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto and the Mongolian stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Erdene contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Erdene believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Erdene cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Erdene currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the ability to obtain required third party approvals, market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE

Erdene Contact Information

Peter C. Akerley, President and CEO, or

Robert Jenkins, CFO







