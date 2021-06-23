HCI Group to Present at BofA Securities 2021 InsurTech Conference on June 30, 2021

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a leading homeowners insurer executing on a nationwide expansion plan through its technology-led insurance subsidiary TypTap Insurance Company, will participate at the BofA Securities 2021 InsurTech Conference, which will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.



HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel and TypTap Insurance Company President Kevin Mitchell are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with BofA Managing Director and Research Analyst Joshua Shanker on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For additional information, please contact Gateway Group at TypTap@gatewayir.com.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners’ insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

About TypTap Insurance Group, Inc.

Founded in 2016 as a division of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), TypTap’s mission is to utilize technology, data, and data analytics to simplify the insurance experience. TypTap is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that provides homeowners and flood insurance with the company currently executing on its nationwide expansion plans. TypTap uses its innovative, proprietary, online platform to quote and bind policies quickly and efficiently. Powerful algorithms, enabled by artificial intelligence, are designed to identify policies that deliver profitable results while mitigating risk.

TypTap Company Contact:

Bill Broomall, Vice President

TypTap Insurance Group

Tel (813) 405-3204

wbroomall@typtap.com

TypTap Media Contact:

Jordan Schmidt, Managing Director

Gateway Group

Tel (949) 386-6332

TypTap@gatewayir.com

HCI Company Contact:

Rachel Swansiger, Esq.

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 405-3206

rswansiger@hcigroup.com

HCI Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group

Tel (949) 574-3860

HCI@gatewayir.com