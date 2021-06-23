FORMER D.C. COUNCILMEMBER DAVID GROSSO JOINS MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY OF DC

Washington, DC, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Theatre Company of DC is proud to announce the latest changes to its Board of Directors, appointing Cathy Solomon as its president, and welcoming former D.C. Councilmember David Grosso to the group.

Solomon served as the Board Treasurer for the past two years and will transition into Board President on July 1. Solomon is the Chief Operating Officer of N Street Village, Washington, D.C.’s largest provider of housing and support services to homeless and low-income women. She previously served as a political appointee in the Obama Administration, most recently as the Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of the Executive Office of the President’s Office of Administration, which provides the infrastructure and administrative support that enables the White House to run efficiently and effectively. Bill Tompkins, Board Chair for the last four years, will transition to Treasurer.

“The past year has been a challenge beyond compare for arts organizations, particularly those for whom live audiences are their reason for being,” Solomon said. “At Mosaic, we prioritized keeping our staff fully employed and working as a team to create art —together — by whatever means possible. A huge part of our success these past few years, and especially during the pandemic, was Bill’s leadership. Our bonds are stronger than ever, and this stability means we will hit the ground running to bring outstanding live theater back to audiences as soon as possible.”

Mosaic is also excited to announce that former D.C. At-Large Councilmember Grosso will bring his city knowledge and experience to the Mosaic Board. He also has an extensive background in federal policy matters, particularly those related to health care and transportation, having previously served as chief counsel to Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton for two years and as CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield’s Vice President of Public Policy for four years. He has a long history of supporting the arts and humanities across DC as well, making him integral to Mosaic’s continued artistic and financial success. His term begins on July 1st.

“As a former DC Council Member and long-time advocate for building relationships across the District, I will help the Board further strengthen its community partnerships, including the H Street Oral History initiative with the DC Public Library,” Grosso said.

To learn more about Mosaic and its upcoming season, visit https://mosaictheater.org/. To learn more about the diverse Board of Directors, visit https://mosaictheater.org/board-of-directors.

###

ABOUT THE MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY OF DC

Mosaic Theater Company of DC is committed to making transformational, socially relevant art, producing plays by authors on the front lines of conflict zones, and building a fusion community to address some of the most pressing issues of our times. Free public programming and educational initiatives complement our productions. Mosaic is dedicated to making our theater a model of diversity and inclusion on stage and off. We strive to foster a culture of listening and welcoming, embracing complexity and a multi-focal perspective. www.mosaictheater.org