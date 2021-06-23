Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund Reports Early Warning Report in respect of Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM)

UTRECHT, Netherlands, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund (“Plethora”) announces that on June 23, 2021 it has acquired, by way of private placement, 2,000,000 Units of Edgemont Gold Corp. (the “Company”) at a price of $0.25 CAD per Unit, for gross proceeds of $500,000 CAD (the “Transaction”). Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Share”) and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each whole Warrant is exercisable into a Share at a price of CAD $0.35 expiring on June 23, 2022. The Transaction resulted in the acquisition of more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by Plethora.



Prior to the Transaction, Plethora did not own or control securities of the Company. Following the Transaction, Plethora now owns or controls an aggregate 2,000,000 common shares, and 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants, representing 11.15% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. On an undiluted basis, Plethora’s ownership after the Transaction represents 7.72% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares.

In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by Plethora will be filed under the Company’s SEDAR Profile at www.sedar.com.

The Transaction was completed for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Plethora may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Plethora is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and its head office is located at Prins Hendriklaan 26, 1075HD, Amsterdam, Netherlands. The principal business of Plethora is a Management Fund.

For information, please contact:

Douwe van Hees- Fund Manager

Prins Hendriklaan 26

1075HD, Amsterdam

Netherlands

Phone: +3 16 14 51 46 92

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.