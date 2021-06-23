Electro Rent Expands Investment to Support 5G Infrastructure Buildout and Deployment

West Hills, CA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electro Rent, a leading global provider of test and measurement equipment solutions and services, announces its significant additional investment in new products to support 5G infrastructure buildout and deployment. In addition, the company has been providing ongoing support to network operators, contractors and suppliers since work on the 5G buildout began.



Electro Rent has invested in test equipment from world-class equipment manufacturers, including VIAVI, EXFO, Anritsu, Rohde & Schwarz, PCTEL, Fujikura (AFL) and Keysight Technologies. This line of equipment includes OTDRs, spectrum analyzers, mobile network scanners, microwave analyzers, fusion splicers and fiber inspection probes. These specialized instruments are essential for testing fiber networks, analyzing base stations and interference testing and RF scanning.



According to Mike Clark, Electro Rent’s CEO, “We are proud to be instrumental in the ongoing infrastructure buildout of 5G networks worldwide. We provide the quality equipment that network operators, service providers, network equipment manufacturers and their contractors need to get the job done right. With this investment, we’re pleased to be able to offer the widest range of product solutions and the largest selection of equipment choices for 5G testing technology.”



As network operators and contractors continue to upgrade the nation’s fiber-optic infrastructure, install small-cell antennas and verify the accuracy and reliability of the 5G network, Electro Rent is ready to support them with leading instruments, products and technical guidance and fast, responsive service and delivery.

