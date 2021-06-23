Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Seasonings & Rubs Launch in Savemart

Dallas, Texas, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit retail line in conjunction with Spice Chain, who is the exclusive retail creator of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit popular seasonings, and rubs is now available for purchase at select Savemart Companies.

The family owned and operated grocery chain is headquartered in Modesto, California with 200 locations throughout California and Northern Nevada. The synergy between Dickey’s and Savemart is a perfect match. “Being a family owned and operated company with three generations and 80 years of operational experience under our belts-knowing that another family owned and operated business is selling our spices is a great match and opportunity to grow together” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Savemart is selling Dickey’s Chili Pork Butt Rub, Beef Brisket Rub, and Foo Foo seasonings. Dickey’s is proud of its products and the rubs are no exception. The Chili Pork Butt Rub has a pinch of sweet heat, that leaves your taste buds wanting more. Rub it into pork or poultry before cooking for a kick of flavor! The Beef Brisket Rub creates the perfect outer bark. And the Foo Foo seasoning is an all-purpose blend perfect for sides and fried foods. Use as a finishing blend, sprinkle on fully cooked sides to taste (it’s great with potatoes, corn and okra!)

“These are some of our most popular rubs that are versitile for use on meats and to top delicious side dishes, and now they are available at select Savemart, Lucky’s, and Food Max locations” adds Dickey. Dickey’s family brands have over 550 restaurants in 44 states and an ecommerce site Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s, that sells restaurant quality meat, sausages and barbecue sauce, and rubs that ship directly to your door.

The rubs are sold for $6.99 each plus tax, and will be available in the spice section of the grocery stores.

