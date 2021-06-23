US Capital Royal Eagle Green Energy Income Fund Rated “Dark Green” by Leading Global Provider of Second Opinions on Green Bonds

San Francisco, California, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, US Capital Global Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer affiliate of US Capital Global, was engaged by RE Capital Partners USA LLC (“Royal Eagle”) to distribute its $100 million income fund dedicated to social and environmental impact investments in Latin America and the United States. The US Capital Royal Eagle Green Energy Income Fund (the “Fund”) has recently been awarded the highest sustainability rating of “Dark Green” by a leading global independent green bonds rating agency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We are immensely pleased to hear that our US Capital Royal Eagle Green Energy Income Fund has been awarded the highest sustainability rating by a leading independent agency,” said Alejandro Mendez, CEO at Royal Eagle. “We are committed to providing Latin America with sustainable energy sources and we pride ourselves on working closely with our clients to provide access to capital and build infrastructure in an undervalued and expanding market.”

Mark Valdez, CIO at Royal Eagle added, “Our existing wind, hydro, and solar energy projects in North, Central, and South America are dedicated to building economic growth in a clean, sustainable manner that will benefit ecosystems and communities for generations to come.”

“At US Capital Global, we believe very strongly in supporting enterprises that create meaningful positive impact,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “As global awareness of climate issues and the value of ESG and impact investing continues to grow, so do instances of greenwashing among some businesses. This has led to the SEC cracking down on projects falsely claiming a ‘green’ status. So far, the SEC’s focus has been on publicly traded companies. Following in the SEC’s footsteps, US Capital Global is leading the way in independent and reliable third-party green verification for the private markets, as exemplified by this recent ‘Dark Green’ rating.

“Royal Eagle’s rating of ‘Dark Green’ was granted by a multi-award-winning third-party green rating agency that provides independent, research-based evaluations of green bond investment frameworks and impact reports to determine their environmental robustness. The agency’s second opinions of ‘Dark Green,’ ‘Medium Green,’ and ‘Light Green’ offer our investors better insight into the environmental quality of green bonds, allowing investors to support genuine ESG enterprises and avoid greenwashed businesses. We are extremely proud to be supporting Royal Eagle, and the opportunity to participate in its $100 million promissory note offering is now open to eligible investors.”



About Royal Eagle

RE Capital Partners USA LLC (“Royal Eagle”) specializes in sourcing capital for impact, green, sustainability, and ESG investing in Latin America and the United States. Royal Eagle offers a wide range of capital solutions that include mergers and acquisitions, capital sourcing, advisory services, business financing, and due diligence packaging. Royal Eagle supports small to medium-sized enterprises and family-owned businesses in the renewable energy, real estate, and FinTech space with the aim of unlocking growth and increasing valuation. The firm specializes in selecting choice projects that mitigate financial, operational, and environmental risk while increasing valuation and building communities.www.royaleaglecap.com



About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Pankaj Vashisth, Senior Vice President, at pv@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1034.

