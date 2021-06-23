LGI Homes Announces Collaboration with Modsy to Introduce New Immersive Web Experiences

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the launch of their new collaboration with Modsy, an industry-leading online interior design company, to continue to bring new, innovative experiences to LGIHomes.com.



This collaboration adds immersive user interactions utilizing virtual renderings, known as 360° Looks. These virtual renderings are digitally built and professionally decorated by Modsy, allowing visitors to virtually walk through an LGI floor plan and gain a new perspective on the open designs and spacious layouts of the home. The design elements included in this new interaction also allow visitors to imagine how the space can be used and what life in their new home could look like.

“We are excited to introduce our new collaboration with Modsy which enables us to continue to deliver on our goal of providing an industry-leading user experience throughout every stage of our buyer’s journey,” said Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes’ Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve worked closely with Modsy to design these new 360° Looks with styles that are curated with our specific buyer demographics and market preferences in mind. These immersive experiences highlight not only the spacious layouts of the homes, but also showcase the incredible upgrades included in our CompleteHome™ and CompleteHome Plus™ packages. Items such as beautiful quartz or granite countertops, a suite of stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, Moen faucets and fixtures, and many other great features and modern finishes come to life through this virtual experience as these floor plans showcase their ability to become unique homes for each customer’s lifestyle.”

“At Modsy, we believe better designed environments lead to happier lives, and our mission is to change the way homeowners imagine, design and create their spaces. We are excited to partner with LGI Homes to curate these industry-leading experiences. These 360° Looks will aid customers in visualizing the limitless possibilities that an LGI home can offer in new and exciting ways,“ stated Shanna Tellerman, Founder and CEO of Modsy.

Currently available in select markets across the country, these 360° Looks can be viewed at LGIHomes.com, and additional 360° Looks will be added throughout the year.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

About Modsy

Modsy is an online interior design service that delivers highly realistic 3D designs of your exact room filled with shoppable pieces of furniture from top retailers–so you can virtually “try on” products and designs before you buy. At a breakthrough price point, Modsy is providing visualization and design services that were once inaccessible to the masses and making it a no brainer purchase for any consumer on the market for furniture. Modsy provides plans with unlimited revisions to your designs through its groundbreaking tools or by working directly with Modsy Designers. After finalizing a design, Modsy makes the check out process easy and gives customers access to exclusive discounts on their aggregated cart that easily pay back the initial design fee. Modsy’s name even comes from a combination of “modern design” and “easy”! Modsy’s mission is to change the way consumers imagine, design and shop for their homes. For more information, please visit www.modsy.com.

