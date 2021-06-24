Robert Bartosiewicz & CGI Communications Promote Mental Health Awareness

Rochester, New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Guy News is spotlighting businesses and business leaders who are setting an example during the Global Pandemic. Today we highlight CGI Communications CEO Bob Bartosiewicz.

People used to prioritize their physical health and rarely thought about their mental well-being. Thankfully, nowadays, a lot of things have changed.

What Is Mental Health?

Mental health affects the way people think, feel, and, ultimately, live. The relationships with other humans and the ability to be productive and to make life choices, depend on mental health that includes not only psychological but also social well-being.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health Disorders, every fourth adult in the United States suffers from a mental disorder.

Genes, brain chemistry, and traumatic life experiences are the factors that may lead to such disorders.

Today, one of the main concerns of specialists is that the absolute majority of people suffer from undiagnosed illnesses. Because of that, individuals fail to get professional help and medication.

Unfortunately, some people are still ashamed to talk about mental health issues or consider them to be unimportant. Awareness-raising is not only the responsibility of every individual human being but also the duty of the media, influencers, governments, and, of course, businesses and corporations.

How to Promote Mental Health Awareness?

The World Health Organization advocates for the implementation of mental health programs in schools and workspaces. However, in order for the activities to be more effective, they have to be linked to mental health services that should include health professionals, the labor market, the environment, and the justice system.

In recent years, digital marketing started playing one of the key roles in the promotion of mental health. Video messages have the power to boost user engagement and connect with individuals on a more personal level.

Considering that people spend one-third of their life at work, it is great news that all types of businesses started promoting mental health awareness both with the help of digital marketing and internally.

There was always a need for such programs. However, during these uncertain times, offering services and initiatives to leaders and employees has become one of the main priorities for the companies that care about their people.

CGI Communications CEO, Robert Bartosiewicz, is a fantastic example of how companies can do their part in the promotion of mental health awareness.

The first step of any program of this kind would be education. Robert Bartosiewicz and his team were equipped with training and all the necessary resources to help them understand the impact of mental health issues, recognize the signs of such disorders, and refer individuals at risk to the proper support.

A safe and supportive group, Mental Health Matters, was established back in 2019. It is open to all company members. Here, individuals can learn how to improve their own mental well-being and how to support others.

Together with the team, Robert Bartosiewicz participates in the organization of mental health week or month initiatives.

The size of CGI Communications Rochester, NY, is going to continue to increase, and so is the company’s impact on the destigmatization of mental illness issues.

The future is bright.