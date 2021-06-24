Cornish Metals Releases Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ending 30 April 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on its projects in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has released its interim financial statements and management, discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended 30 April 2021. The reports are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.cornishmetals.com).

Highlights for the three months ended April 30, 2021 and for the period ending June 23, 2021

  • Completion of listing and concurrent financing on AIM in February 2021 raising gross proceeds of £8.2 million ($14.4 million based on closest available exchange rate) to advance the United Downs exploration project and for general working capital purposes;
  • Conversion of Osisko loan note in February 2021 into two royalty agreements over mineral properties in Cornwall with an accompanying simplified and reduced security package;
  • Agreements reached for the leasing of additional mineral rights at the South Crofty tin project and surface land surrounding the New Roskear Shaft, and binding heads of terms agreed for the disposal of waste material derived from the dewatering of the South Crofty mine;
  • Commencement of phased exploration program at the United Downs exploration project in April 2021 to initially delineate further the known mineralized structures and conduct in-fill drilling;
  • Increases in Indicated Resource and Inferred Resource by 10.2% and 129.8%, respectively, for the Lower Mine in updated Mineral Resource Estimate for South Crofty mine published in June 2021 (see news release dated June 9, 2021); and
  • Financing options continue to be considered to progress the South Crofty tin project.

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, “I am delighted with what the Company has achieved in the last few months – a highly successful listing on AIM which surpassed our expectations, the conversion of the Osisko loan note into two royalties which endorsed the quality of the Company’s projects in Cornwall, a substantial increase in mineral resource for South Crofty and the commencement of the exploration programme at United Downs. I look forward to reporting imminently on the initial results of that exploration programme once the assays from the first few drill holes have been assessed.

“Longer term, we are continuing to assess various financing options to progress South Crofty which remains a key strategic asset for the Company. South Crofty could potentially play a pivotal role in securing a domestic and sustainable source of battery metals as the UK transitions to a low carbon economy.”

Key financial metrics for the first quarter

 Three months ended
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)30 April 202130 April 2020
   
Total operating expenses894,549401,968
Loss for the period1,301,049398,893
Net cash used in operating activities908,981291,073
Net cash used in investing activities762,856526,047
Net cash provided by financing activities13,226,8161,119,335
Cash at end of the financial period11,511,9001,609,018

Outlook

The proceeds from the recently completed AIM listing are to be used to conduct a drill program at the United Downs exploration project, to conduct initial field work on other high priority exploration targets within transport distance of South Crofty, and for general working capital purposes. Management believes that, subject to drilling success, the proceeds from the AIM listing will result in the Company being fully funded to the completion of a maiden JORC resource at the United Downs exploration project.

Within 12 to 18 months of the date of the AIM listing, the Company plans to:

  • Commence an 18 month 9,100 meter initial drilling program at United Downs to advance the project to Inferred Mineral Resource definition, fully funded from the proceeds arising from the AIM listing;
  • Test three lodes with a 1,000 meter of strike length to a depth of 500 meter in the initial phase. Management believes there are up to seven further mineralized lode structures with a total resource potential of between four million tons and ten million tons;
  • Subject to the outcome of the initial drilling program, undertake a subsequent in-fill drilling program at United Downs to advance the project to a feasibility study within three years; and
  • Evaluate other near-surface, high potential, exploration targets within transport distance of the planned processing plant site.

In the longer term, the Company intends to develop the South Crofty tin project as and when economic conditions and cashflows are supportive.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to, statements with respect to the continued listing and trading of the Common Shares on the TSX-V and AIM; and the expected commencement of future exploration programs at the United Downs and the South Crofty Mine.

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions at the time such statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals, risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and any variants of COVID-19 which may arise; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in Mineral Resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations.

Although Cornish Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.


CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited – Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

 April 30, 2021  January 31, 2021 
      
ASSETS     
      
Current     
Cash$        11,511,900  $        353,601 
Marketable securities                 1,004,307                   1,004,307 
Receivables         71,038           23,644 
Deferred financing fees -                    688,839 
Deferred costs on conversion of royalty option -   151,037 
Prepaid expenses         226,126           41,691 
          12,813,371           2,263,119 
      
Deposits  53,191   36,976 
Property, plant and equipment         6,226,709           6,371,852 
Exploration and evaluation assets         9,723,159           9,507,859 
      
 $        28,816,430  $        18,179,806 
      
      
LIABILITIES      
      
Current     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$594,062  $947,124 
Lease liability 4,339   20,389 
  598,401   967,513 
Lease liability 3,800   - 
Debt -   5,993,803 
Royalty option -   2,886,514 
NSR liability  8,419,876                                - 
  9,022,077   9,847,830 
      
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Capital stock         53,849,099           40,737,065 
Share subscriptions received in advance -   189,902 
Capital contribution 2,007,665   2,007,665 
Share-based payment reserve         898,008           846,212 
Foreign currency translation reserve 28,526   239,028 
Deficit (36,988,945)  (35,687,896)
      
          19,794,353           8,331,976 
      
 $        28,816,430  $        18,179,806 



CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited – Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

 Three months ended
 April 30, 2021  April 30, 2020 
   
EXPENSES  
Accretion$15,764  $60,380 
Advertising and promotion 52,925   49,874 
Depreciation 22,109   22,388 
Finance cost 3,895   4,545 
Insurance 21,784   19,545 
Office, miscellaneous and rent 21,883   11,159 
Professional fees 412,674   49,939 
Regulatory and filing fees 68,883   8,379 
Share-based compensation 51,796   - 
Salaries, directors’ fees and benefits 222,836   175,759 
   
Total operating expenses (894,549)  (401,968)
   
Interest income 192   3,259 
Foreign exchange loss            (406,692)                    (184)
   
Loss for the period          (1,301,049)  (398,893)
   
Foreign currency translation            (210,502)  34,435 
Total comprehensive loss for the period$(1,511,551) $(364,458)
   
Basic and diluted loss per share$(0.01) $(0.00)
   
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: 248,501,072   132,773,030 



CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS        
(Unaudited – Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

 For the three months ended
 April 30, 2021  April 30, 2020 
   
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES  
Loss for the period$(1,301,049) $(398,893)
Items not involving cash:  
Accretion 15,764   60,380 
Depreciation 22,109   22,388 
Share-based compensation 51,796   - 
Finance cost 3,895   4,545 
Foreign exchange loss 406,692   184 
                           
Changes in non-cash working capital items:  
Decrease (increase) in receivables (47,393)  1,858 
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (54,245)  24,316 
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,550)  (5,851)
   
Net cash used in operating activities (908,981)  (291,073)
   
   
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES       
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
 (75,671
  (315,165
Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets (670,970  (210,821
Increase in deposits (16,215  (61
   
Net cash used in investing activities (762,856)  (526,047)
   
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES  
Proceeds from AIM listing        14,244,206   - 
Proceeds from private placement financing -   1,177,500 
Proceeds from warrant exercises 184,750   - 
Share issue costs (1,066,126)  (33,971)
Conversion of royalty option costs (111,730)  - 
Lease payments (24,284)  (24,194)
   
Net cash provided by financing activities 13,226,816   1,119,335 
   
Impact on foreign exchange on cash (396,680)  1,550 
   
Change in cash during the period      11,158,299   303,765 
Cash, beginning of the period 353,601   1,305,253 
   
Cash, end of the period$11,511,900  $1,609,018 
   
Cash paid during the period for interest$        -  $         - 
   
Cash paid during the period for income taxes$        -  $        - 



CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30
(Unaudited – Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

 Number of
shares		Amount
 Share
subscriptions
received in
advance
 Capital
contribution		Share-based
payment
reserve
 Foreign
currency
translation
reserve
 Deficit
 Total
 
Balance at January 31, 202086,768,585$37,271,686 $1,175,000 $2,007,665$732,930 $     149,996 $(34,280,418)$7,056,859 
Share issuance pursuant to private placement financing47,050,000 2,352,500  (1,175,000) - -  -  -  1,177,500 
Share issue costs- (21,621) -  - -  -  -  (21,621)
Forfeiture of stock options- -  -  - (28,449) -  28,449  - 
Foreign currency translation- -  -  - -  34,435  -  34,435 
Loss for the period- -  -  - -  -  (398,893) (398,893)
Balance at April 30, 2020133,818,585$ 39,602,565 $ - $ 2,007,665$ 704,481  $ 184,431 $ (34,650,862 )$ 7,848,280  
         
Balance at January 31, 2021149,918,585$40,737,065 $189,902 $2,007,665$846,212 $239,028 $(35,687,896)$8,331,976 
Share issuance pursuant to AIM listing117,226,572 14,434,108  (189,902) - -  -  -  14,244,206 
Share issue costs- (1,506,824) -  - -  -  -  (1,506,824)
Warrant exercises2,275,000 184,750  -  - -  -  -  184,750 
Share-based compensation- -  -  - 51,796  -  -  51,796 
Foreign currency translation- -  -  - -  (210,502) -  (210,502)
Loss for the period- -  -  - -  -  (1,301,049) (1,301,049)
Balance at April 30, 2021269,420,157$ 53,849,099 $ - $ 2,007,665$ 898,008  $ 28,526 $ (36,988,945 )$ 19,794,353  
 

        









    

        
