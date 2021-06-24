Cornish Metals Releases Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ending 30 April 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on its projects in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has released its interim financial statements and management, discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended 30 April 2021. The reports are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.cornishmetals.com).
Highlights for the three months ended April 30, 2021 and for the period ending June 23, 2021
- Completion of listing and concurrent financing on AIM in February 2021 raising gross proceeds of £8.2 million ($14.4 million based on closest available exchange rate) to advance the United Downs exploration project and for general working capital purposes;
- Conversion of Osisko loan note in February 2021 into two royalty agreements over mineral properties in Cornwall with an accompanying simplified and reduced security package;
- Agreements reached for the leasing of additional mineral rights at the South Crofty tin project and surface land surrounding the New Roskear Shaft, and binding heads of terms agreed for the disposal of waste material derived from the dewatering of the South Crofty mine;
- Commencement of phased exploration program at the United Downs exploration project in April 2021 to initially delineate further the known mineralized structures and conduct in-fill drilling;
- Increases in Indicated Resource and Inferred Resource by 10.2% and 129.8%, respectively, for the Lower Mine in updated Mineral Resource Estimate for South Crofty mine published in June 2021 (see news release dated June 9, 2021); and
- Financing options continue to be considered to progress the South Crofty tin project.
Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, “I am delighted with what the Company has achieved in the last few months – a highly successful listing on AIM which surpassed our expectations, the conversion of the Osisko loan note into two royalties which endorsed the quality of the Company’s projects in Cornwall, a substantial increase in mineral resource for South Crofty and the commencement of the exploration programme at United Downs. I look forward to reporting imminently on the initial results of that exploration programme once the assays from the first few drill holes have been assessed.
“Longer term, we are continuing to assess various financing options to progress South Crofty which remains a key strategic asset for the Company. South Crofty could potentially play a pivotal role in securing a domestic and sustainable source of battery metals as the UK transitions to a low carbon economy.”
Key financial metrics for the first quarter
|Three months ended
|(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|30 April 2021
|30 April 2020
|Total operating expenses
|894,549
|401,968
|Loss for the period
|1,301,049
|398,893
|Net cash used in operating activities
|908,981
|291,073
|Net cash used in investing activities
|762,856
|526,047
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|13,226,816
|1,119,335
|Cash at end of the financial period
|11,511,900
|1,609,018
Outlook
The proceeds from the recently completed AIM listing are to be used to conduct a drill program at the United Downs exploration project, to conduct initial field work on other high priority exploration targets within transport distance of South Crofty, and for general working capital purposes. Management believes that, subject to drilling success, the proceeds from the AIM listing will result in the Company being fully funded to the completion of a maiden JORC resource at the United Downs exploration project.
Within 12 to 18 months of the date of the AIM listing, the Company plans to:
- Commence an 18 month 9,100 meter initial drilling program at United Downs to advance the project to Inferred Mineral Resource definition, fully funded from the proceeds arising from the AIM listing;
- Test three lodes with a 1,000 meter of strike length to a depth of 500 meter in the initial phase. Management believes there are up to seven further mineralized lode structures with a total resource potential of between four million tons and ten million tons;
- Subject to the outcome of the initial drilling program, undertake a subsequent in-fill drilling program at United Downs to advance the project to a feasibility study within three years; and
- Evaluate other near-surface, high potential, exploration targets within transport distance of the planned processing plant site.
In the longer term, the Company intends to develop the South Crofty tin project as and when economic conditions and cashflows are supportive.
ABOUT CORNISH METALS
Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited – Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|April 30, 2021
|January 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|Current
|Cash
|$
|11,511,900
|$
|353,601
|Marketable securities
|1,004,307
|1,004,307
|Receivables
|71,038
|23,644
|Deferred financing fees
|-
|688,839
|Deferred costs on conversion of royalty option
|-
|151,037
|Prepaid expenses
|226,126
|41,691
|12,813,371
|2,263,119
|Deposits
|53,191
|36,976
|Property, plant and equipment
|6,226,709
|6,371,852
|Exploration and evaluation assets
|9,723,159
|9,507,859
|$
|28,816,430
|$
|18,179,806
|LIABILITIES
|Current
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|594,062
|$
|947,124
|Lease liability
|4,339
|20,389
|598,401
|967,513
|Lease liability
|3,800
|-
|Debt
|-
|5,993,803
|Royalty option
|-
|2,886,514
|NSR liability
|8,419,876
|-
|9,022,077
|9,847,830
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Capital stock
|53,849,099
|40,737,065
|Share subscriptions received in advance
|-
|189,902
|Capital contribution
|2,007,665
|2,007,665
|Share-based payment reserve
|898,008
|846,212
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|28,526
|239,028
|Deficit
|(36,988,945
|)
|(35,687,896
|)
|19,794,353
|8,331,976
|$
|28,816,430
|$
|18,179,806
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited – Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|Three months ended
|April 30, 2021
|April 30, 2020
|EXPENSES
|Accretion
|$
|15,764
|$
|60,380
|Advertising and promotion
|52,925
|49,874
|Depreciation
|22,109
|22,388
|Finance cost
|3,895
|4,545
|Insurance
|21,784
|19,545
|Office, miscellaneous and rent
|21,883
|11,159
|Professional fees
|412,674
|49,939
|Regulatory and filing fees
|68,883
|8,379
|Share-based compensation
|51,796
|-
|Salaries, directors’ fees and benefits
|222,836
|175,759
|Total operating expenses
|(894,549
|)
|(401,968
|)
|Interest income
|192
|3,259
|Foreign exchange loss
|(406,692
|)
|(184
|)
|Loss for the period
|(1,301,049
|)
|(398,893
|)
|Foreign currency translation
|(210,502
|)
|34,435
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|$
|(1,511,551
|)
|$
|(364,458
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|248,501,072
|132,773,030
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited – Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|For the three months ended
|April 30, 2021
|April 30, 2020
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Loss for the period
|$
|(1,301,049
|)
|$
|(398,893
|)
|Items not involving cash:
|Accretion
|15,764
|60,380
|Depreciation
|22,109
|22,388
|Share-based compensation
|51,796
|-
|Finance cost
|3,895
|4,545
|Foreign exchange loss
|406,692
|184
|Changes in non-cash working capital items:
|Decrease (increase) in receivables
|(47,393
|)
|1,858
|Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
|(54,245
|)
|24,316
|Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(6,550
|)
|(5,851
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(908,981
|)
|(291,073
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(75,671
|)
|(315,165
|)
|Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets
|(670,970
|)
|(210,821
|)
|Increase in deposits
|(16,215
|)
|(61
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(762,856
|)
|(526,047
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from AIM listing
|14,244,206
|-
|Proceeds from private placement financing
|-
|1,177,500
|Proceeds from warrant exercises
|184,750
|-
|Share issue costs
|(1,066,126
|)
|(33,971
|)
|Conversion of royalty option costs
|(111,730
|)
|-
|Lease payments
|(24,284
|)
|(24,194
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|13,226,816
|1,119,335
|Impact on foreign exchange on cash
|(396,680
|)
|1,550
|Change in cash during the period
|11,158,299
|303,765
|Cash, beginning of the period
|353,601
|1,305,253
|Cash, end of the period
|$
|11,511,900
|$
|1,609,018
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30
(Unaudited – Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|Number of
shares
|Amount
|Share
subscriptions
received in
advance
|Capital
contribution
|Share-based
payment
reserve
|Foreign
currency
translation
reserve
|Deficit
|Total
|Balance at January 31, 2020
|86,768,585
|$
|37,271,686
|$
|1,175,000
|$
|2,007,665
|$
|732,930
|$
|149,996
|$
|(34,280,418
|)
|$
|7,056,859
|Share issuance pursuant to private placement financing
|47,050,000
|2,352,500
|(1,175,000
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,177,500
|Share issue costs
|-
|(21,621
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(21,621
|)
|Forfeiture of stock options
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(28,449
|)
|-
|28,449
|-
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34,435
|-
|34,435
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(398,893
|)
|(398,893
|)
|Balance at April 30, 2020
|133,818,585
|$
|39,602,565
|$
|-
|$
|2,007,665
|$
|704,481
|$
|184,431
|$
|(34,650,862
|)
|$
|7,848,280
|Balance at January 31, 2021
|149,918,585
|$
|40,737,065
|$
|189,902
|$
|2,007,665
|$
|846,212
|$
|239,028
|$
|(35,687,896
|)
|$
|8,331,976
|Share issuance pursuant to AIM listing
|117,226,572
|14,434,108
|(189,902
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14,244,206
|Share issue costs
|-
|(1,506,824
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,506,824
|)
|Warrant exercises
|2,275,000
|184,750
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|184,750
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|51,796
|-
|-
|51,796
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(210,502
|)
|-
|(210,502
|)
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,301,049
|)
|(1,301,049
|)
|Balance at April 30, 2021
|269,420,157
|$
|53,849,099
|$
|-
|$
|2,007,665
|$
|898,008
|$
|28,526
|$
|(36,988,945
|)
|$
|19,794,353