ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

24 JUNE 2021

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 23 June Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 4,755 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,066.9 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 31,687 ordinary shares, being 0.05% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

