Southeast Asian Integrated Facilities Management Growth Opportunities

Growth is also driven by the emergence of service providers that offer specialized FM services.



However, conservative end users restrain growth, particularly those from countries with slow acceptance of outsourcing or poor FM development (which, in turn, delay acceptance of the integrated concept).Uncertainties related to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 have resulted in negative developments; in addition, the market has been affected by the lack of common protocol and skilled personnel, and these factors have resulted in slow growth.



Moreover, development varies across countries—some countries record high IFM adoption (Singapore, Malaysia), while others see slower uptake (the Philippines and Vietnam).However, overall regional adoption is lower than neighboring regions such as Australia and New Zealand or Japan and South Korea.



In terms of technology, mature end users in SEA are open to the adoption of technology-supported solutions, including real-time data and data analytics. The need to reduce reliance on human resources and minimize risks and costs are also key to the uptake of technology in the region.This study discusses market drivers and restraints; forecast and trends; and competitive landscape. It also offers an in-depth country analysis that covers Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. The study period runs from 2018 to 2025, and the base year is 2020.

