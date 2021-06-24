New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Cars Outlook, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097841/?utm_source=GNW





The pandemic is a blessing in disguise as innovative features such as embedded connectivity, bio-based health monitoring, and non-touch-based haptics such as gesture recognition will be quickly implemented in vehicles due to the urgent need for protection and risk aversion. Start-ups and other mid-tier connected car technology firms are being pursued to support the implementation of these innovative vehicle features. The market is undergoing a transformation, and automakers are evolving into technology firms and appear to be on an equal footing with technology giants, with some of them opting for a collaborative approach to capture market share. Business transformations will occur when the core elements of next-generation platforms and business models are developed and available on vehicles. Technologies such as 5G, widescreen displays, high-performance computers (HPCs), data lakes, and cloud computing are some of the key requirements and related developments.Some of the topics covered in this outlook are listed below:

• The future of data-defined vehicles

• Updates to technologies such as OTA, V2X, and cloud services

• Operating systems (and how automakers build them)

• The adoption of cloud and data management solutions

• Connected car trends from CES 2021

Author: Suhas Gurumurthy

