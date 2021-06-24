New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indonesian Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097840/?utm_source=GNW





Enterprises across industries and the government of Indonesia are shifting their focus toward disruptive technologies, enhancing the country’s readiness to embrace and support the establishment of hyperscale data centers. The country’s demand for colocation services is primarily driven by the regional expansion of over-the-top participants and content service providers, boost in data center requirements by hyperscale public cloud providers, multiple government policies and initiatives that support data center colocation growth, and the surge in mobile data and internet adoption. Global participants are among the cloud vendors expanding their infrastructure and availability in Indonesia, including Alibaba, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services. Global service providers’ presence increases hyperscale colocation services demand, further growing the market in the country. However, the market faces restraints such as rising competition and service providers’ need to drive differentiation, enterprises’ security concerns, power and connectivity challenges, and lack of trained manpower to effectively lead data center operations.This research service provides an analysis of the Indonesian data center colocation services market, covering market trends, strategic imperatives, recent developments, market drivers and restraints, market size and revenue forecast (2020–2027), compound annual growth rate, market share (by raised floor space and industry vertical demand split), competitive landscape, key participants, and growth opportunities. The study uses both primary and secondary research Based on proprietary methodology to obtain valuable insights and generate informative content.Key companies covered:

• DCI Indonesia

• Telkomsigma

• Lintasarta

• NTT Ltd.





