Global Decentralized Containerized/Packaged Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Growth Opportunities

Centralized water and wastewater treatment (W&WWT) infrastructure has failed to keep up with evolving qualitative demands and new quantitative expansions.Decentralized containerized/packaged W&WWT systems fill the gap by enabling highly localized water and wastewater services.



These systems have a lower space footprint and allow easy expansion as needed. They also possess advanced technology to meet stringent quality requirements, further enabling a circular economy of water resources.This study provides in-depth analyses of the global decentralized containerized/packaged W&WWT systems market, estimated to record a 7.2% CAGR to reach $7.92 billion by 2026. The regions covered in the study are North America (NA), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The study forecasts market and W&WWT technologies’ growth in each region. Europe is currently the leading market for decentralized containerized W&WWT systems, while APAC is the fastest-growing market with significant growth potential. LATAM and MEA are exploring decentralized W&WWT options and the forecast period is likely to be the decisive phase for market penetration in these regions. The study also segments the market by end users, municipal/domestic, industrial, and commercial. We divided treatment technologies as follows:

• Water treatment (WT) technologies include membrane filtration [microfiltration (MF), ultrafiltration (UF), reverse osmosis (RO), and nanofiltration (NF)], media filtration, ion exchange, and others [e.g., dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems and atmospheric water generators (AWGs)]

• Wastewater treatment (WWT) technologies such as membrane bioreactor (MBR), membrane aerated bioreactor (MABR), moving bed bioreactor (MBBR), submerged aerated filter (SAF), sequential batch reactor (SBR), rotating biological contactors (RBC), and others (e.g., nature-based solutions, anaerobic treatments)The analyst highlights future trends that can disrupt the market and growth opportunities arising from these trends. This includes new business models and disruptive technologies. Other topics this study addresses are:

• Current market growth and forecast for the next five years (2021–2026)

• Drivers and restraints influencing market growth

• Regional hotspots and their potential

• Growth opportunities for market participants

