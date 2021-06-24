Worldwide Printer Industry to 2030 - Major Players Include Brother Industries, Seiko Epson and Canon Among Others

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global printer market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global printer market is expected to grow from $132.41 billion in 2020 to $144.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $171.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider printer market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The printer market section of the report gives context. It compares the printer market with other segments of the printer market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the printer market are Brother Industries, Ltd, Seiko Epson Corp, Hewlett-Packard Company (HP), Canon, Ricoh, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Konica Minolta, Inc., Hitachi, Zebra Technologies, and Lexmark International Inc.



The printer market consists of sales of printers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide printers, which are output devices that can be connected to computers to print paper documents. This includes text documents, images, or a combination of both. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Advancing technologies are gaining popularity in the printer market. Major companies operating in the printing industry are focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for printers. For instance, in July 2019 HP Inc, a USA-based hardware company launched HP Neverstop Laser printer that is designed for companies in India to recreate smart printing technology. The HP Neverstop Laser Printer is an all-new, fast-reload laser printer that allows small and medium enterprises to save critical business time and costs, thereby expanding their efficiency. The printers have a mobile scanner, Wi-Fi Direct, and HP Smart App printing options and can substitute a toner in 15 seconds.



The printer market covered in this report is segmented by type into dot-matrix printers; line printers; daisy-wheel printers; laser and led printers; mono printers. It is also segmented by technology into inkjet; thermal; impact, by printer interface into wired; wireless, by output type into colour; monochrome and by end-user applications into residential; commercial; educational institutions; enterprises; government; others.



In September 2019, IPValue Management, Inc, a USA-based company that provides intellectual property advisory services announced that its affiliate 138 East LCD Advancements Ltd. has acquired over 300 patents from Seiko Epson Corporation. This acquisition increases 138 East's portfolios to over 2,500 worldwide patents. Seiko Epson Corporation is a Japan-based electronics company that manufactures computer printers, and information and imaging related equipment.



The rising demand for 3D printers is anticipated to propel the growth of the printer market over the forecast period. 3D printers use a technique called additive processing to shape (or print) physical objects layer by layer before the design is finished. Companies across industries, from automotive to consumer products, are becoming aware of the benefits of 3D printers provide for production. Around 51% of businesses are currently using 3D printing for manufacturing, according to Sculpteo 's 2019 State of 3D Printing study. For instance, large car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Ford are already developing 3D-printed parts for their automobiles. In 2018, BMW stated that its one-millionth 3D-printed component had been installed for its BMW i8 Roadster. Therefore, the rising demand for 3D printers drives the growth of the printer market.



High operating costs of the printer is a key factor that hinders the growth of the printer market. The most affordable type of printer is inkjet printers, but they are expensive to operate. These low-cost printers use ink cartridges, one black, and one colour cartridge to work, and it can cost $40 to $60 to purchase brand name substitutes for both. If users print a lot, they will have to replace them regularly and the complete set of replacement colour ink cartridges may exceed the original price of an inkjet printer in some cases. Therefore, the high operating costs of printers will restrict the printer market growth in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Printer Market Characteristics



3. Printer Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Printer



5. Printer Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Printer Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Printer Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Printer Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Printer Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Dot-Matrix Printers

Line Printers

Daisy-Wheel Printers

Laser & Led Printers

Mono Printers

6.2. Global Printer Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Inkjet

Thermal

Impact

6.3. Global Printer Market, Segmentation by Printer Interface, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Wired

Wireless

6.4. Global Printer Market, Segmentation by Output Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Color

Monochrome

6.5. Global Printer Market, Segmentation by End-user Applications, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Educational Institutions

Enterprises

Government

Others

7. Printer Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Printer Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Printer Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Printer Market

9. China Printer Market

10. India Printer Market

11. Japan Printer Market

12. Australia Printer Market

13. Indonesia Printer Market

14. South Korea Printer Market

15. Western Europe Printer Market

16. UK Printer Market

17. Germany Printer Market

18. France Printer Market

19. Eastern Europe Printer Market

20. Russia Printer Market

21. North America Printer Market

22. USA Printer Market

23. South America Printer Market

24. Brazil Printer Market

25. Middle East Printer Market

26. Africa Printer Market

27. Printer Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Printer Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Printer Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Brother Industries, Ltd

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. Seiko Epson Corp

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. Hewlett-Packard Company (HP)

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. Canon

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. Ricoh

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Printer Market



29. Printer Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

