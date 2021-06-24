New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Population Health Management Market by Component, Mode of Delivery, End User Covid Impact Analysis - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04756169/?utm_source=GNW





Population health management solutions enable stakeholders in the healthcare sector to deliver patient-centric care and help in curtailing the high costs associated with healthcare by reducing readmissions, ensuring that only appropriate and optimum interventions are provided to patients. These solutions streamline workflows by ensuring that the processes in care delivery function smoothly.



Government mandates and support for healthcare IT solutions, increasing use of big data analytics, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are the key factors driving the growth of the population health management market.In addition, the growth of emerging economies (such as Brazil, Russia, India, South Korea, and China), increasing focus on personalized medicine, and the rising focus on value-based medicine are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.



However, data breaches, lack of skilled analysts, and interoperability issues are adversely impacting the growth of this market.



The Software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

On the basis of component, the population health management market has been segmented into software and services.In 2020, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



It is projected to reach USD 34.1 billion by 2026 from USD 17.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0%. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of software solutions by payers and providers to reduce readmissions, increase cost-effectiveness, improve operational efficiency, enhance patient engagement, and aid data integration and analysis.



The On Premise segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Population health management solutions reach end users through the on-premise and/or cloud-based modes of delivery. The on-premise solutions segment accounted for the larger market share of 63.9% in 2020. The advantages offered by the on-premise mode of delivery, such as customization of solutions, reduction in the risk of data breaches, and the ability to reuse existing servers and storage hardware are supporting its increased adoption in the population health management market.



The Healthcare Providers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

On the basis of end user, the population health management market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users. In 2020, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of 67.0% of the population health management market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (aimed at lowering healthcare costs by using novel population health management solutions) in the US, as well as the high demand for these solutions among healthcare providers across regions.



North America was the largest regional market for population health management market in 2020“

North America accounted for the largest share of 75.1% of the global population health management market in 2020. Factors such as growing federal healthcare mandates to curb the rising healthcare costs, increasing regulatory requirements, growing adoption of EHRs, and rising government initiatives focusing on personalized medicine and value-based reimbursements are expected to drive market growth in North America.

The Asia Pacific market, comprising India, China, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, offers high-growth opportunities for market players. This regional segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific population health management market is driven by the rising medical tourism, the implementation of new ICT guidelines in Japan, investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, and the implementation of IT programs in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT, the growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising purchasing power of consumers are also expected to support market growth in this region.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C-level: 25%, Director-level: 55%, and Others: 20%

• By Region - North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 10%, and the Middle East & Africa: 5%



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the population health management market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on by type of component, mode of delivery, end user and region.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.



This report provides insights on:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the animal population health management market. The report analyzes this market by type of component, mode of delivery, end user and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by type of component, mode of delivery, end user and region.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the population health management market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the population health management market.

