Global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunications Growth Opportunities

Although it is in the nascent stage, telcos adopt AI to improve internal operations, such as optimizing networks, building future networks, and enhancing customer experience, marketing, and sales.Telcos currently embed AI analytics in customized IoT solutions instead of providing standalone AI-based tools, platforms, and services.



Telecommunications operators are likely to move beyond service-level offerings to enterprise offerings integrating AI technology. The report examines use cases and business opportunity areas for telecommunications operators, including edge infrastructure and analytics, data science services, and industry-specific solutions.

