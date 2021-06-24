FPGA Security Market Valuation Can Exceed USD 3,700 Million by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ FPGA Security Market information by Configuration, by Node Size, by Technology, by Application and Region - Forecast Till 2027” the market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 3,700 million by 2025 up from USD 1,670.3 million in 2017, reflecting a double-digit CAGR.

FPGA Security Market Scope:

Field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) are integrated circuits that can be programmed to protect your network and architecture. It can be used for processing large volumes of sensitive data and applicable in security systems, image and video processing, cameras, autonomous vehicles, and smartphones. They are also not limited to the number of logic gates being implanted on the chip and have short time-to-market.

Key Players Operating In The FPGA Security Market Are:

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor

Xilinx Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Microchip Technology Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Quicklogics Corp.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

It is likely to accrue huge demand owing to deployment of integrated circuits for meeting high bandwidth requirement in the telecommunications sector. FPGA manufacturers are enhancing their security by hiding their designs from vendors and preventing reverse engineering techniques for protecting their clients. Focus on data integrity, authentication, and confidentiality of internal FPGA hardware can augur favorably for manufacturers. Moreover, added encryption to FPGA designs can assure trust for clients. Customization of the processors for adding more logic gates to the design can cover any security vulnerabilities.

Market Restraints

Remote side channel attacks can pose a challenge to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the production of semiconductors and processors. Lockdown restrictions imposed on manufacturing units had affected the deadlines and targets of manufacturers. But the ease of restrictions and evolution of LTE networks coupled with use of smart and connected devices can propel the demand for FPGA security. Rise in disposable income levels of customers and inclination towards devices can bode well for the global market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (141 Pages) on FPGA Security:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fpga-security-market-7762

Segmentation:

By configuration, it is segmented into low-end FPGA, mid-range FPGA, and high-end FPGA. The low-end FPGA segment is likely to capture a huge market share owing to its superior performance and minimum consumption of power. It can exhibit 9.39% CAGR over the forecast period. The demand for low-end processors by automotive and military sectors can facilitate its growth.

By node size, it is segmented into less than 28 nm, 28-90 nm and more than 90 nm. The 28-90 nm segment is projected to exhibit a double digit growth rate over the forecast period. Military and aerospace sectors can drive the demand for SRAM based FPGA chips owing to their power efficiency.

By technology, it is segmented into Antifuse, SRAM, and Flash. The SRAM technology is bound to exhibit 9.77% CAGR over the forecast period. Its reprogrammable nature and features of high logic density and flexibility offered to clients can drive its demand. Applications in wireless communications and radar can spur its growth.

By application, it is segmented into algorithmic cryptographic Security, FPGA synthesis flow (synthesis level IP theft and tampering, HDL level IP theft and tampering, Bitstream level IP theft and tempering), applied cryptography (fault injection attacks, side channel attacks, and physical attacks), and others. The FPGA synthesis flow segment can command a huge market share over the assessment period. This is attributed to the use of bitstream level protection given to clients by not disclosing internal designs to vendors. Prevention of reverse engineering and cloning of software can drive the segment demand.

Regional Segmentation:

The global FPGA security market covers regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

APAC is deemed to lead the global market owing to huge sales of smart devices and procurement of FPGAs in large enterprises. It can exhibit 11% CAGR over the forecast period owing to presence of semiconductor companies and China emerging as a consumer electronics hub. Rapid development of data centers can facilitate the market’s growth. Moreover, the opportunity of off-loading high process computing on FPGAs for reducing the trip of data acquisition by hedge fund managers, financial institutions, and investments banks can bode well for the market. The parallel network architecture allow the ICs to optimize computing time and speed.

The Europe FPGA security market is deemed to attain an upswing in demand due to protective measures required in the telecommunication sector. Rising customer demand and expansion of telecommunication infrastructure can drive the need for security measures for protecting attacks of hacking. Home and building automation are likely to trigger the demand for FPGA security solutions and spur the sales of integrated circuits.

Industry Trends:

Rise of data centers and cloud computing have evoked the requirement for security solutions for protecting data. Programmable logic solutions in the form of hardware can provide additional security to existing storage solutions. Cloud security architects can strengthen the authentication of data centers with the help of bitstream authentication tools.

Data communication endpoints in industries require security from malicious data. FPGAs can provide enhanced security to industrial controls that are stronger than frequently updated antivirus software databases. Diverse network architectures with few standards of encryption and protection are frequent targets of cyberattacks. FPGAs can be embedded with reprogrammed algorithms as well as cryptographic protocols for accelerating loop executions and parallelization. The rise of industry 4.0 and its wealth of applications can beckon the use of FPGA security solutions.

Industry News

Lattice Semiconductor has launched the Mach-NX FPGA as part of its Lattice Nexus FPGA platform. The processor can increase the security of systems and prevent hacking attempts on firmware.

