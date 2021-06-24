New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Growth Opportunities in Talent Management Due to Increasing Uptake of Artificial Intelligence" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097829/?utm_source=GNW





The study identifies key AI trends impacting the industry, including the convergence of and the adoption of multiple sensing and analytics technologies, the increasing use-cases of chatbots, and the growing importance of social media analytics. The research service studies AI-based potential use-cases within the talent management life cycle and identifies the potential impact of AI on HR functional areas such as recruitment, learning and development, and performance management.



The study also discusses digital adoption in talent management and lists companies to watch out for in this space. In conclusion, growth opportunities are mapped for talent management solution vendors, including the monetization of benchmarking tools and product interoperability with external data sources.

