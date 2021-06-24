Global Fiber Optics Market to Reach US$8.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Optics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798563/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027.Single Mode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi Mode segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Fiber Optics market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 13.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$642.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 13.89% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on Fiber Optics Industry

An Introduction to Fiber Optics

Optical Fiber

Fiber Optic Cable

Fiber Optics: Incredibly Thin Fibers Lighting High-Speed Data

Transmission Revolution

EXHIBIT 2: World Fiber Optics Market by Cable Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Single Mode, and

Multi Mode

EXHIBIT 3: World Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Glass Optical Fiber,

and Plastic Optical Fiber

Limitations of Fiber Optics & Improvements Thereon

Emerging Applications of Fiber Optics

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Need for Higher Bandwidth in Modern Age Creates Ideal Fabric

for Fiber Optics Market

Focus on Scalable, High-Speed Communication Infrastructure

Helps Fiber Optics Market Leap Forward

Perceptible Factors Catalyzing Expansion of Global Fiber Optics

Market

Market Restrains

Analysis by Application: Communication Remains Primary

Application Segment

Optical Fibers Need Further Improvements to Satiate Emerging

Telecom Demands

EXHIBIT 4: World Fiber Optics Market by Application (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Communication, and

Non-Communication

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 5: World Fiber Optics Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021

& 2027)

EXHIBIT 6: World Fiber Optics Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Middle East, Latin America, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and

Japan

Competitive Landscape: Vendors Eye Product Development &

Regional Expansion

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Uptake Across Diverse End-user Industries Favors

Present & Future Expansion of Fiber Optics Market

Ongoing Expansion in Optical Communication Domain Underpins

Revenue Growth

Healthy Trajectory in OTN & FTTx Verticals Augurs Well

Rising IP Traffic & Escalating Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber

Optics to the Fore

EXHIBIT 7: Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years

2019 and 2022

A Look Into Global Internet User Base & Usage Patterns

EXHIBIT 8: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic

Region: March 2021

EXHIBIT 9: Smartphone, Tablets, and Laptops Shipments in

Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 10: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 11: Global Wireless Communication Market (2019 & 2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications Steers

Internet Consumption Volumes

EXHIBIT 12: Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type

(in %): 2019 & 2022

Robust Spending on Fiber Optic Infrastructure Across Telecom

Verticals to Sustain Market Momentum

Data Center Trends Elevate the Market Potential of Fiber Optics

Emphasis on DCI Approach Generates Novel Opportunities

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

Smart Homes to Progressively Drive the Demand for Fiber Optics

EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Fiber Optic Technology Advances in Medical Industry Improve

Patient Care

Uptake of Loose-Tube & Tight-Buffered Cable Designs Remains Robust

Sustained Demand for Single-Mode, Multi-Mode & POF Cables

Augurs Well

Glass Fiber Optics Remains the Dominant Category

Novel Opportunities for Plastic Fibers

Growing Demand for Active Optical Cables Bodes Well

Rapidly Evolving Use Case of Fiber Optic Sensors Gives Impetus

to Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 14: Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market (2019 & 2024):

Breakdown of Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region

Technology Improvements & Innovative Applications to Widen the

Addressable Market

Advanced Components & Sophisticated Working Principle Augment

Demand

Twisted Fiber Optic Light Enhances Internet Speed

Advancements in PIC Technology



