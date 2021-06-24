Global Contextual Advertising Market to Reach US$376.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contextual Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798251/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$376.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Activity-based Advertising, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.2% CAGR to reach US$195 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Location-Based Advertising segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Contextual Advertising market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 32.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Contextual Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.76% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$52.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$52.1 Billion by the year 2027.



- Other Types Segment Corners a 10.5% Share in 2020



- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$43.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798251/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

EXHIBIT 2: Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market

Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

EXHIBIT 3: Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market:

Annual % Growth by Major Geographies for 2019-2025

The Market for Contextual Advertising and the Pandemic Impact

The CCPA to Bring About Major Changes to the Digital

Advertising Landscape in California

COVID-19 Impact on Advertising Industry Affects AI Investments

EXHIBIT 4: COVID-19 Impact on Global Ad Spending within Digital

Medium: 2021

Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence

EXHIBIT 5: Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E

An Introduction to Contextual Advertising

Contextual Advertising: The Many Advantages

Advantages and Disadvantages with Behavioral and Contextual

Targeting Strategies

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Contextual Advertising the Best Bet for Advertisers amid the

Pandemic

Supercharging Contextual Advertising Leads to Growth in Revenue

for Publishers

Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing

Key Growth Drivers

Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

EXHIBIT 6: Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal

Data

Analysis by Type

EXHIBIT 7: World Contextual Advertising Market by Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Activity-Based

Advertising, Location-Based Advertising, and Other Types

Analysis by Vertical: Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants Lead

the Market

EXHIBIT 8: World Contextual Advertising Market by Vertical:

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer

Goods, Retail & Restaurants; IT & Telecom; BFSI; Media &

Entertainment; Travel, Transportation & Automobiles;

Healthcare; and Academia & Government

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 9: World Contextual Advertising Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for

the Years 2021 & 2027

EXHIBIT 10: World Contextual Advertising Market: Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

EXHIBIT 11: Advertising Network Technologies Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2021E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Internet Usage Widens Opportunities for Contextual

Advertising

EXHIBIT 12: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by

Geographic Region: February 2021

Growing Importance of Digital Advertising Favors Growth

EXHIBIT 13: World Digital Advertising Expenditure (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

EXHIBIT 14: Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending

in Select Countries for the Year 2019

Digital Content Consumption Patterns Underpin Revenue Growth

Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic

EXHIBIT 15: Consumer Attitude towards Targeted Online

Advertising by Age Group in the US: 2021

Contextual Advertising: A Look Into Key Trends Impacting the

Market Direction

Stringent Data Privacy Regulations Give Impetus to Contextual

Targeting

Cookie Phase-Out Diverts Attention to Contextual Advertising

Contextual Advertising and Personalization Evolve into Critical

Aspects in Building a Comprehensive Ad Campaign Strategy

Advances in AI and ML to Embolden Real-Time Contextual Targeting

Widespread Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market

Prospects

EXHIBIT 16: Smartphone, Tablets, and Laptops Shipments in

Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Mobile Advertising Trends Accelerate Growth in Contextual

Advertising Market

EXHIBIT 17: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 18: Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category

(in %): 2020

5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending

EXHIBIT 19: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Large Base of Social Media Users Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Rising Importance of Location-based Advertising Augurs Well

Growing Reliance on First-Party Data for People-Based Targeting

Enhances Opportunities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Activity-based

Advertising by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Activity-based Advertising

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Activity-based

Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Location-based

Advertising by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Location-based Advertising

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Location-based

Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Goods,

Retail & Restaurants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods, Retail &

Restaurants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods, Retail &

Restaurants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Travel,

Transportation & Automobiles by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Travel, Transportation &

Automobiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Travel, Transportation &

Automobiles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Academia &

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Academia & Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Academia & Government

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Type - Activity-based Advertising,

Location-based Advertising and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Type - Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising and

Other Types for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants,

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel,

Transportation & Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia &

Government - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel, Transportation &

Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia & Government Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Consumer

Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Travel, Transportation & Automobiles, Healthcare

and Academia & Government for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Type - Activity-based Advertising,

Location-based Advertising and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Type - Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising and

Other Types for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants,

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel,

Transportation & Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia &

Government - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel, Transportation &

Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia & Government Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Travel, Transportation & Automobiles,

Healthcare and Academia & Government for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Type - Activity-based Advertising,

Location-based Advertising and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Type - Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising and

Other Types for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants,

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel,

Transportation & Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia &

Government - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel, Transportation &

Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia & Government Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Travel, Transportation & Automobiles,

Healthcare and Academia & Government for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Type - Activity-based Advertising,

Location-based Advertising and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Type - Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising and

Other Types for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants,

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel,

Transportation & Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia &

Government - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel, Transportation &

Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia & Government Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Travel, Transportation & Automobiles,

Healthcare and Academia & Government for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Type - Activity-based Advertising,

Location-based Advertising and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Type - Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising and

Other Types for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants,

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel,

Transportation & Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia &

Government - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel, Transportation &

Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia & Government Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Travel, Transportation & Automobiles,

Healthcare and Academia & Government for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Type - Activity-based Advertising,

Location-based Advertising and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Type - Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising and

Other Types for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants,

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel,

Transportation & Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia &

Government - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel, Transportation &

Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia & Government Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Travel, Transportation & Automobiles,

Healthcare and Academia & Government for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Type - Activity-based Advertising,

Location-based Advertising and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Type - Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Contextual

Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising and

Other Types for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants,

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel,

Transportation & Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia &

Government - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel, Transportation &

Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia & Government Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Contextual

Advertising by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel, Transportation &

Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia & Government for the Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Type - Activity-based Advertising,

Location-based Advertising and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Type - Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising and

Other Types for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants,

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel,

Transportation & Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia &

Government - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by

Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel, Transportation &

Automobiles, Healthcare and Academia & Government Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Travel, Transportation & Automobiles,

Healthcare and Academia & Government for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Type - Activity-based Advertising,

Location-based Advertising and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Contextual Advertising by Type -

Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 12-Year Perspective for Contextual Advertising by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising and

Other Types for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Contextual

Advertising by Vertical - Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurant

